Israeli Voter Turnout Hits 66.7% By 6 P.M., Up 9 Points From 2022 Ynet
Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Voter turnout in the Israeli Knesset elections had reached 66.7% as of 6 p.m., the Israeli newspaper Ynet reported Tuesday evening.
The Central Elections Committee announced a 9-percentage-point rise compared with the previous Israeli elections, noting that turnout across all polling stations as of 6 p.m. stood at 66.7%, or 4,892,186 voters. The figure is nine percentage points higher than the rate recorded at the same hour in the 2022 elections.
//Petra// AF
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