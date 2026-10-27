Israeli Voter Turnout Hits 66.7% By 6 P.M., Up 9 Points From 2022 Ynet

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Voter turnout in the Israeli Knesset elections had reached 66.7% as of 6 p.m., the Israeli newspaper Ynet reported Tuesday evening.

The Central Elections Committee announced a 9-percentage-point rise compared with the previous Israeli elections, noting that turnout across all polling stations as of 6 p.m. stood at 66.7%, or 4,892,186 voters. The figure is nine percentage points higher than the rate recorded at the same hour in the 2022 elections.

//Petra// AF