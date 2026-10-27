Police Arrest 145 In Nationwide Crackdown On Crystal Meth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The anti-narcotics forces arrested 145 individuals across the Kingdom during the 13th week of an intensified security campaign targeting crystal methamphetamine, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) handled 104 cases over the past week, including 41 cases of crystal meth illicit trafficking and promotion, alongside 63 drug consumption cases.

Security forces arrested 63 suspected drug dealers and traffickers, while 82 users were apprehended in possession of quantities of the illicit drug.

The spokesperson affirmed that the security campaign will continue aggressively without leniency until it eliminates the threat of the lethal substance, which drives users toward violent crimes that threaten societal safety.

The PSD reiterated its call for the public to fulfill their civic duty by reporting any information related to crystal meth dealers or users via the unified emergency hotline 911, emphasizing that all reports are handled with strict confidentiality.

//Petra// AF