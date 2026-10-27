JMD Warns Of Flash Floods As Heavy Rain Hits Northern, Central Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The latest weather radar imagery indicates ongoing thunderous rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy across Mafraq, Zarqa, Irbid, Ajloun, Salt, and parts of the capital, Amman, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported on Tuesday.

In an official advisory published on its website, the department urged citizens to stay away from low-lying areas and water channels, warning of potential flash floods, lightning, and severe thunderstorms.

//Petra// AF