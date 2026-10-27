Ukrainian Forces Have Successfully Adapted Russian Tactics, Zelensky On Operation Veles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“An important operation is underway on the Kupiansk axis. Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa briefed me on the initial results and progress of Operation Veles, which is being conducted by the National Guard of Ukraine's 2nd Khartiia Corps. More than 100 Russian occupiers have already been eliminated, and more than 30 have been taken prisoner. Ukrainian forces have advanced more than 15 kilometers underground,” the statement said.

Russian forces had previously attempted to use underground gas pipelines to move through Ukrainian positions and launch assaults, Zelensky said.

Ukraine's Defense Forces confirm gains on right bank of

“Ukrainian forces have successfully adapted this tactic, updated it, and made it far more deliberate and technologically advanced. We are protecting the lives of our people, inflicting losses on the occupiers, and achieving our objectives on the Kupiansk axis,” Zelensky emphasized.

As previously reported, the Khartiia Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine released details of Operation Veles, an underground counteroffensive being conducted in the Kharkiv region.

Photo credit: Presidential Office