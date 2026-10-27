Ukraine Is Teaching The World To Fight Drones And Use Them In Combat, Netanyahu Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks at a pre-election meeting with media representatives, responding to a question from journalist Shimon Briman about lessons from Russia's war against Ukraine and the threat Iranian drones pose to Israel, Ukrinform reports.

“What Ukraine has learned, and what the whole world is analyzing, is both how to fight against drones and how to fight using drones. This is the biggest change and the most significant impact of the war in Ukraine on the global arena. People do not fully understand this, but here in Israel, we are investing enormous sums in this area,” Netanyahu said.

He noted that drones had become one of the most significant technological developments in modern warfare. According to Netanyahu, Israel is developing new solutions to counter various types of drones, drawing on leading scientists, military experts, and technology companies.

Netanyahu also said that Iran's transfer of such systems to Russia runs counter to Israel's interests.

“But I believe our path forward lies in a tremendous breakthrough by our defense industries, including startups. There are numerous interconnected areas in which we are investing, and I believe we will provide the world with solutions both for drones themselves and for protection against them,” the Israeli prime minister said.

What makes UGVs essential to modern warfare

As previously reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the average interception rate for Russian Geran-4 jet-powered attack drones has stood at nearly 60% over the past three months.

Photo credit: Shimon Briman