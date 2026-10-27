Zelensky-Putin Meeting Needed To Discuss The Most Sensitive Issues, Sybiha Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the statement at a press conference alongside his counterparts Elina Valtonen of Finland and Espen Barth Eide of Norway in Helsinki, Ukrinform reports.

Asked what he expected from the upcoming trilateral meeting of negotiating teams, Sybiha said that“all negotiations are about creating new momentum” and suggested that the teams would focus on security issues.

The negotiating teams had already met several times but often returned to the same issues, the minister said.

“In my view, this group is not at a sufficiently senior level, with all due respect to its participants, to discuss the most sensitive issues. That is why a meeting between Zelensky and Putin is still necessary,” Sybiha said.

Ukraine had specific proposals, including a partial ceasefire, he said, while highlighting the situation in the Black Sea and the protection of Ukraine's energy system, which Russia continues to attack daily ahead of winter.

“Incidentally, three groups had already been established as part of the negotiation process. So this is about resuming our negotiations in precisely that format. And that is indeed important,” the minister said.

Ukraine seeks to end war but will take no unilateral steps,says

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia had agreed to hold a trilateral meeting of negotiating teams in the first half of November.