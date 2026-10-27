China Urges EU To Respect Market Economy Principles Amid Potential Import Restrictions

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China has urged the European Union to respect market economy principles and fair competition as the bloc considers broader import restrictions on Chinese chemicals, furniture and machinery.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks during a regular press briefing.

“China hopes that the European side will respect the principles of a market economy and fair competition, refrain from abusing trade defense instruments, and take concrete measures to promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations,” Guo said.

He added that positive progress had been achieved at the second meeting of the China-EU consultation mechanism on trade and investment.

“This shows that the two sides can fully resolve their differences on economic and trade issues through dialogue and consultation,” the spokesperson said.

Guo stressed that strengthening dialogue and consultations on the basis of mutual respect, while deepening economic and trade cooperation, would serve the common interests of both sides and meet the shared expectations of businesses and people in China and Europe.

The remarks come amid trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels, as the EU considers measures affecting imports from China. The dispute highlights continuing differences over trade policy, market access and the use of trade defense instruments.

China has called for dialogue and consultation to address economic and trade disagreements and maintain stable relations with the European Union.