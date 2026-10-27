Pakistan Embassy In Baku Marks Kashmir Black Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku held an event on October 27 to mark Kashmir Black Day, commemorating the anniversary of the events of October 27, 1947, when Indian forces entered Jammu and Kashmir.

Representatives of civil society and think tanks, media professionals, members of the Pakistani community, Azerbaijani intellectuals and students attended the event.

Messages from Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out during the ceremony.

Sara Ijaz, Chargé d'Affaires at Pakistan's Embassy in Baku, reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with the people of Kashmir and its support for their right to self-determination.

Ijaz also raised concerns over what she described as arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on media and communications, and attempts to alter the demographic composition of the territory.

She stressed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained unresolved at the international level.

Ijaz expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and its support for Pakistan's stance.

A photo exhibition highlighting the human rights situation in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir was also organized as part of the event.