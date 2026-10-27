Yue Meng-Lewis
- Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, The Open University
Yue Meng-Lewis is a Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at The Open University. Her research examines how digital platforms, artificial intelligence and immersive technologies are reshaping consumer behaviour, branding, work and governance in esports and gaming. She has published research on esports careers and wellbeing, fan experiences, sponsorship, digital communities and esports diplomacy. She is co-editor of *The Geopolitical Economy of Esports* and has served as an academic consultant for the BBC documentary series *Trouble at Topshop* and *Thames Water: Inside the Crisis*.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, The Open University
- 2009 University of Leeds, PhD in Marketing 2004 University of Southampton, MBA
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