The Dollar Fights Back. Silver Hits Our 5340 Target. What Comes Next?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a U.S. dollar and silver market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Last week ended with a fascinating contrast.

Several metals were approaching or reaching downside targets we'd been discussing for days. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was trying to escape its own bearish predicament.

And then the market gave us another twist.

Dollar bulls staged an impressive recovery. Silver, after a relentless decline, finally reached and exceeded our previously discussed 5340 objective.

So, here's a question worth asking.

What happens after a market delivers exactly the kind of move we've been watching for?

Do we assume the same trend will continue? Or do we look for evidence that the other side is finally ready to fight back?

Today, the dollar and silver offer two very different lessons about the same essential trading skill: knowing when a scenario is working and recognizing what could change it.

Let's take a closer look.

AdvertisementU.S. Dollar (DX.F) - Have the Bulls Finally Found Their Footing?

Last week, dollar bulls looked increasingly uncomfortable.

Their earlier breakout had been invalidated, bearish gaps were appearing, and sellers were approaching a support area that we had been watching for several sessions.

Then something changed.

The bullish gaps from the September-October transition held their ground, and Friday delivered a bullish engulfing pattern.

More importantly, buyers managed to close Thursday's bearish gap at 101.51-101.60 and reclaim the June-July reference highs, invalidating the earlier breakdown beneath them.

Suddenly, the bulls had a much better argument.

But does that mean they're back in control?

Not quite. There's another obstacle they haven't cleared.

Monday's recovery has carried the index back above 101.67, the lower boundary of the orange consolidation that broke down last week.

That's encouraging. And with a fresh daily Stochastic buy signal, buyers have a reason to keep pressing. However, we still need a daily close above 101.67 to confirm that the earlier consolidation breakdown has been invalidated.

If they succeed, attention could shift first toward 102.27, the consolidation's upper boundary, and then to a resistance combination we've discussed in earlier Labs: the 102.36-102.49 area brings together the daily 127.2% Fibonacci extension near 102.42, the weekly 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracements, and the upper boundary of the weekly rising wedge.

That's a considerably more demanding test than simply reclaiming Friday's highs.

And what if the bulls stumble?

A close back below 101.67 would undermine the immediate recovery. A more serious bearish warning would require the September-October bullish gaps to close and the market to lose the nearby 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around 101.10.

For now, though, the bulls have earned another chance.

Daily Takeaways: watch 101.67 for confirmation of the recovery. Above it, 102.27 and 102.36-102.49 become the next challenges. The bullish-gap support near 101.11-101.26 remains critical if sellers return.

Bottom Line: dollar bulls have improved their position. Now they need to prove that Friday's reversal was more than a temporary rescue.

Silver (SI.F) - The Target Is History. Is the Decline?

There's something particularly satisfying about watching a market scenario develop over several sessions.

Not because every forecast must come true, but because each new price movement gives us a chance to test whether our original reasoning still makes sense.

Remember our concern that silver's earlier rebound might have been nothing more than a verification of the breakdown below its black declining channel?

We repeatedly questioned the buyers' inability to reclaim that boundary. Then came the breakdown below the orange consolidation, the red triangle's upper boundary, and the July low. The measured downside objective near 5340, already discussed in Premium Lab Note posted on Oct.22, remained on our radar.

Well, we can finally move that target from the scenario column to the history column.

Monday's low reached 5305.

And here comes the interesting part.

Instead of simply continuing lower, silver rebounded sharply, climbing back toward 5421 and leaving a substantial lower shadow on the still-forming daily candle.

Could this be the beginning of a recovery?

Possibly.

After such an aggressive decline, profit-taking by sellers and short covering would hardly be surprising. Silver has never been particularly fond of orderly, gentle movements.

But before we give the bulls too much credit, there's a problem.

They still haven't reclaimed the resistance that matters.

Friday's bearish gap at 5466-5500 remains overhead, along with the broken red triangle boundary and the lower boundary of the black declining channel.

Monday's small bullish opening gap at 5394-5419 was also swept intraday. Whether it is confirmed closed will depend on the daily close below its lower boundary.

In other words, the rebound is worth watching, but the bearish structure hasn't been repaired.

If sellers regain control, the next conditional downside objective comes from the daily 127.2% Fibonacci extension near 5128.77.

Below that, the 5000-5027 area combines the weekly triangle's lower boundary with the psychological 5000 level and a deeper Fibonacci extension.

Could silver rebound before reaching either?

Absolutely.

But a rebound is not a bullish reversal simply because it follows a successful bearish projection.

Daily Takeaways: the 5340 target has been reached. Watch whether buyers can close Friday's 5466-5500 bearish gap and subsequently reclaim the broken triangle and channel boundaries. Failure keeps 5128.77 on the downside radar.

Bottom Line: silver has rewarded the earlier bearish scenario. Now buyers must demonstrate that the next move deserves to be called a recovery.

What About the Other Four Markets?

The dollar and silver aren't the only ones asking difficult questions.

Gold has lost two important bullish gaps, yet buyers are still trying to defend the psychologically significant 4000 area. Is that the beginning of stabilization, or merely another temporary reprieve? Platinum has already dipped below its July low before recovering intraday. But can buyers overcome the bearish gap that continues to limit their recovery? Palladium is attempting to defend nearly identical consecutive lows, right where an important weekly declining-channel boundary complicates the picture. And copper may have delivered the most intriguing development of all: its previously discussed ABC downside projection has been reached, but the weekly chart has simultaneously confirmed a bearish rising-wedge breakdown. Could the correction already be over? Or is the market preparing something bigger?

In today's complete Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we follow these developments across all six markets, connect the current price action with our earlier scenarios, and examine the technical evidence that could shape the next move.I invite you to sign up for the free trial today. And if you're not yet on ourfree gold mailing list, sign up now.

Final Thought - The Market Doesn't Owe Us a Second Target

After a week in which several projections were reached, it would be easy to assume that the next targets are simply waiting to be collected. But the market doesn't work that way. Every completed move creates a new decision, and every rebound forces us to question what we thought we knew.

Sometimes the best thing a trader can do after getting a scenario right is resist the temptation to assume the next one must follow.

Follow the evidence, question the obvious and let the market earn your conviction.

Anna

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