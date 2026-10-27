Anthropic's Real Test Starts After The $1.5 Trillion IPO

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas includingAI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Anthropic is likely to attract enormous investor demand for its planned IPO at a potential $1.5 trillion valuation, but the real challenge begins after the money is raised, when public markets demand rigorous financial transparency, consistent earnings progress and relentless execution rather than rewarding AI hype.

This is the warning from Nigel Green, CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, following Anthropic's IPO filing, which revealed $16.3 billion in first-half 2026 revenues, compared with $1.2 billion a year earlier, alongside an operating loss of $693 million.

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Reported valuation expectations range from $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion, putting the AI developer among the world's most valuable businesses before its public market debut.

At $1.5 trillion, Anthropic would trade at approximately 46 times its annualised first-half revenues. At $2 trillion, that rises to around 61 times.

These multiples imply extraordinary expectations for future growth and profitability.

The scale of the challenge becomes clearer when examining the earnings required to support such valuations.

At a hypothetical price-to-earnings multiple of 30, a $1.5 trillion valuation would require annual net profits of approximately $50 billion.

At a 25% net profit margin, that implies annual revenues of around $200 billion, more than six times Anthropic's annualised first-half sales.

The deVere CEO warns that the enormous costs of developing advanced AI models, alongside intensifying competition from OpenAI, Google and other developers, could make those expectations difficult to meet.

Nigel Green also argues that Anthropic's post-IPO performance could have consequences far beyond its own shareholders.

The company could become a benchmark for how investors value AI developers, semiconductor manufacturers, cloud providers and the infrastructure supporting the sector.

The deVere CEO urges investors to distinguish between a successful IPO and a successful long-term investment, particularly as technology exposure becomes increasingly concentrated within global portfolios.

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