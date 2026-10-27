Daily Gold Trading Report - Tuesday, October 27, 2026

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report. Spot gold (XAU/USD): $4,012 at this morning's TradingView capture, up from Monday's $4,009 close and holding back above $4,000. Bias: Neutral. Tuesday's session is open and gold has traded a narrow early range so far, a low near $4,004 and a high near $4,025, after Monday's reclaim of $4,000. The question today is whether the recovery holds above $4,000 into tomorrow's Federal Reserve decision, or stalls under Friday's $4,034 high. Charts: Kraken PAXG/USD fallback (PAXG tracks spot gold 1:1, source disclosed on each chart), 1-hour (about five days) and 30-minute (about two days), annotated with the day's levels. The TradingView captures printed with the price axis cropped, so they could not be calibrated honestly and are not used here. Only levels inside each chart's visible price range are drawn, so the 30-minute chart omits R3. 1. Key Technical Levels

Level Price Note R3 $4,065 The congestion band that failed before Friday's waterfall, the ceiling of the whole breakdown zone. R2 $4,034 Friday's intraday high, where the bounce ran out of buyers. R1 $4,025 This morning's session high so far, the first ceiling the recovery must clear. PIVOT $4,012 This morning's TradingView capture price, the fulcrum for today's session. S1 $4,004 This morning's session low so far, the first demand to defend. S2 $4,000 The round number reclaimed on Monday, now the line the recovery must hold. S3 $3,986 Friday's three-month low, the floor under the whole recovery case.

2. Trading Bias: Neutral

Gold has stopped falling but it has not yet turned. Monday's reclaim of $4,000, after Friday's three-month low of $3,986, and Tuesday's early hold near $4,012 with a range of $4,004 to $4,025, show sellers losing momentum rather than buyers taking control. The hourly chart still carries the shape of last week's breakdown, lower highs from $4,065 down through $4,034, and price sits inside that damage, not above it. The 30-minute chart shows the same hesitation in miniature, a bounce off the $3,986 low that has flattened into a sideways band between $4,004 and $4,025. There is a higher low forming under the market, but no higher high yet to call the turn.

The charts carry no moving-average or momentum overlay, so no exact indicator values are claimed here. The structural read is enough: price above $4,000 and above Monday's $4,009 close, but below the $4,034 Friday high, with momentum washed out after a $150-plus weekly slide and the 10-year yield parked just under 5.00% rather than running higher. That is a market coiling ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, not one trending. A break either way from this $4,004 to $4,025 band should be respected, and a wick through a level that fails to close beyond it should not.

Line in the sand: an hourly close above $4,025 (R1) opens $4,034 (R2) and then $4,065 (R3), and only a close above $4,034 turns the bias bullish. A loss of $4,000 (S2) opens $3,986 (S3), and an hourly close below $3,986 turns the bias bearish and reopens the June lows near $3,950.

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3. Macro and Geopolitical Analysis

The Federal Reserve meets today and tomorrow, with the decision due Wednesday, October 28, and the market is in its pre-meeting blackout, trading data and headlines alone into the announcement. A hold on Wednesday is the overwhelming base case, with market pricing putting about a 90% chance on rates staying in the 3.75% to 4.00% range, and only about a 12.7% chance on a hike this week in one FedWatch read. December remains the live debate: traders still put roughly an 80% chance on at least one 25-basis-point increase by December, kept alive by expensive oil feeding inflation worries. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, his statement and tone on Wednesday, not the decision itself, will set the December debate. Today's calendar carries September durable goods orders, consumer confidence, new-home sales and the Richmond Fed manufacturing survey, all of which feed that debate before the decision lands.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits just under the 5.00% threshold this morning, near 4.98% to 4.99%, with the 2-year near 4.70% and the 30-year near 5.31%. That is just under the line that has capped gold all month, and a hold below 5.00% is the one tailwind the recovery has. Normally falling yields are gold's friend. Last week they were not, because the bond rally was fear flow into Treasuries while the front end, which tracks rate expectations, barely moved. Gold trades the expected real policy rate more than the 10-year nominal, and with December tightening still priced near 80%, that expected real rate is still going up.

The dollar index holds near 101.8, off last week's three-week low near 101.45 but consolidating above the 101.50 support that has held for more than a week. A firm dollar remains the single cleanest headwind gold faces.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent eased to about $115.15 a barrel early Tuesday, down about 0.6%, with West Texas Intermediate near $101.32, after Brent settled Monday at $115.81, down 0.8%, and touched $117 during Monday's session. The Strait of Hormuz risk premium is still fully priced in: October has become the most intense month for attacks on vessels in and around the waterway since the conflict began, with 28 confirmed incidents this month and 113 since late February, more than 30 very large crude carriers damaged, 11 of them in October. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday aimed at preventing a return to military escalation, and the four countries agreed to keep talking, but renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia kept the peace fragile and losses in oil limited. For gold the net is two-sided: a fresh incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also feeds the energy-to-inflation channel that keeps December hike bets pinned, which is exactly the weight on gold this week. Monday showed the softer side of that trade, as easing oil let gold reclaim $4,000 even while December hike bets stayed high.

4. News of the Day and Impact Outcome

Monday was a relief day after a brutal week. Gold bounced off Friday's three-month low of $3,986, reclaimed $4,000, and closed the day up $14 at $4,009 an ounce on the Sarafa association's read, with live boards printing near $4,020 during the session after a low near $3,978. The driver was oil easing, not a change in Fed bets: Brent slipped from above $117 toward $115.81 as Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials opened talks in Tehran, trimming the immediate supply-risk premium and cooling the energy-to-inflation channel that had pinned gold. Wall Street also bounced back on Monday, with the Dow up 0.28%, the S and P 500 up 0.70% and the Nasdaq up 0.82%, as cheaper oil helped sentiment. The outcome for today is a market that has found a floor but not a trend, oversold, unloved, and one headline away from either a relief extension or a fresh low, with the Fed decision now less than a day away.

Today's calendar is the warm-up for the decision: September durable goods orders, consumer confidence, new-home sales and the Richmond Fed manufacturing survey in the United States, with Germany's Ifo survey already out in the European morning. The week is the main event: the FOMC decision on Wednesday, with a hold overwhelmingly priced, then the Q3 GDP advance estimate and the September PCE inflation print on Thursday, plus the European Central Bank decision the same day. Between them they will move the December hike bet that has pinned gold all week. The 10-year just under 5.00% and the dollar near 101.8 are the two weights into today's session: a hold below 5.00% helps the oversold bounce, a re-spike back above it deepens the slide, and a break of 101.50 dollar support opens room for gold.

Bullish scenario: trigger, an hourly close above $4,025 (R1), target $4,034 (R2) then $4,065 (R3), catalyst, a Hormuz escalation headline or soft US data that cools December hike bets.

Bearish scenario: trigger, a loss of $4,000 (S2), target $3,986 (S3) then $3,950, catalyst, a firm dollar, the 10-year back above 5.00%, or strong US data that keeps December tightening priced in.

Informational analysis only, not financial advice.

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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