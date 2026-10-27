MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary fromRaj Kamal, Founder and CEO ofTransFi.

TransFi Market Commentary, 26 October 2026

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has finalised its rules for stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act, while HSBC has launched RedCoin, a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, for more than 3.3 million PayMe users. Together, they show traditional financial institutions taking a more active role in stablecoins through both regulation and issuance.

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Key Market Developments

1. OCC's GENIUS Act Rules Bring Clarity as Banks and Stablecoins Contest Yield

The OCC hasfinalised its rule implementing the GENIUS Act, which takes effect on 18 January 2027. Issuers must generally process redemptions within two business days and hold a minimum capital floor of $5 million, and they remain prohibited from paying interest or yield simply for holding a stablecoin.

I think these rules are welcome, because clear rules always help a market develop, and the clarifications on two-day redemption, the capital floor and the statutory prohibition on yield are all fair.

The debate has moved to rewards. The OCC will review reward arrangements offered through affiliates and related third parties case by case, and the American Bankers Associationresponded that the rule "will preserve the status quo for crypto platforms", in which exchanges and other platforms already pay rewards on stablecoin balances even though issuers themselves are barred from paying interest.

The banks argue this replaces legal clarity with ambiguity and leaves room for rewards that work economically like yield, because they fear deposit flight. I think the contest between banks and stablecoin issuers over yield is now fully under way.

Stablecoins do challenge the idle deposits and float earnings that banks have long relied on. It is fair to say stablecoin issuers should face stronger scrutiny and stronger laws. However, I believe banning yield more widely is the wrong way to make progress, and I would like regulators to challenge the banks on this.

Where the OCC draws the line on rewards will decide how much of the income earned on stablecoin reserves reaches the businesses and individuals holding them.

2. HSBC's RedCoin Brings a Major Bank Into Stablecoin Issuance

HSBC haslaunched RedCoin, a stablecoin pegged one-to-one to the Hong Kong dollar, through its PayMe app. More than 3.3 million PayMe users can activate a wallet for peer-to-peer transfers and payments at over 100,000 merchants.

I think the launch is welcome, as it shows traditional financial institutions accepting stablecoins and taking part in issuance, which is strong headline news for the industry.

My concern is with how coins like this are built. According toHSBC's white paper, RedCoin's validator nodes are controlled exclusively by HSBC, which makes it an internal ledger run by one institution.

When validators are not independent, transactions can potentially be reversed, and questions arise over how these tokens will work with the many others in the market.

In cross-border payments, a business paying a supplier abroad needs its stablecoin to move between banks, payment providers and local payment systems. If each institution issues coins on its own closed ledger, moving between them brings back the conversions and intermediaries stablecoins were meant to remove.

Decentralisation is one of the core principles of blockchain, and I would be concerned if many such coins are issued with validators proprietary to one institution or limited to a few large players. With HSBC planning to expand into wholesale corporate and institutional use cases, I expect interoperability to become the deciding question for bank-issued stablecoins.

Market Outlook

I believe this week shows banks becoming central to the next stage of stablecoin adoption, both in how the rules are written and as issuers in their own right.

Both developments also raise questions about how open the market will remain. A wider ban on yield would shield bank deposits from competition, and closed ledgers could divide stablecoins into separate networks that struggle to connect.

I expect the stablecoins that achieve the widest adoption to be those that move easily across institutions and markets, with strong oversight and fair economics for the people holding them.

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