Uranium Stocks In Focus October 27Th
Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM ) makes the TSX top gainer list today, currently trading at 0.4800 +0.0500 (+11.63%).
Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) announced in September it filed the independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report supporting the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its 100%-owned Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia.
Global Atomic Corporation (TSX: GLO ) is also on the list of gainers trading at 0.3650 +0.0300 (+8.96%).Advertisement
The Company's Uranium Division is developing the fully permitted, large, high-grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Deposit is in the uranium-rich Tim Mersoï Basin in the Agadez Region of the Republic of Niger. The Dasa Project is operated by SOMIDA, a Niger-based company which is owned 80% by Global Atomic and 20% by the Niger Government. Permitted in 2020 and actively mined since 2022, the Dasa Project is the world's most advanced greenfield uranium project currently under development.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE ): is trading at 8.74 +0.41 (+4.92%).
Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC ): is trading at 7.96 +0.51 (+6.92%) as of this report.
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