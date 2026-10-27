Huitongda Network (9878.HK) Subsidiary Jujia Yuntong Launches Iphone Duo Across Over 1,000 Apple Authorised Stores
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – At 8:30 a.m. on 23 October, Youyin Communications, a mobile phone retailer in Baohua Town, Jurong, Jiangsu Province, began selling the new iPhone Duo alongside retailers in urban markets. This marked the sixth consecutive year that Jujia Yuntong, a subsidiary of Huitongda Network (9878), had participated in the launch-day rollout of new products. At the same time, more than 1,000 Apple authorised stores under Huitongda's subsidiary Jujia Yuntong across China launched the iPhone Duo.
“Since joining Huitongda's Jujia Yuntong programme, we have gained access to Apple product supply. New products arrive more promptly, and we also benefit from the brand's support. For a mobile phone retailer in a township, this makes running the business much easier,” said Mr Qiu, the owner of Youyin Communications. He added that, after becoming an authorised retailer, the store received dedicated display counters and demo units for local customers to experience. Jujia Yuntong also helped the store adopt online-to-offline (O2O) on-demand retail and smart retail cabinets, significantly improving operating efficiency.
“Customers nearby can find our products on the on-demand delivery pages of Meituan and JD. Once an order is placed online, a delivery rider collects it from our store using a pickup code, and customers can receive their new phone in as little as one hour,” Mr Qiu said. He added that the new business model increased the store's overall sales volume by 20%.
Drawing on its distribution network and strengths in local operations rooted in China's county and township markets, Huitongda continues to deepen strategic cooperation with leading upstream brands. It brings popular new products and high-demand merchandise from major urban markets to county and township markets, while rapidly replicating store formats and business models. These efforts help stimulate local consumption and give local consumers access to new products at the same time as their urban counterparts.
As AI adoption accelerates, Huitongda is combining in-house development with external partnerships to expand the use of AI across retail scenarios throughout the urban and rural distribution chain. These initiatives aim to further support brands in serving county and township markets and help Huitongda's member stores improve operating efficiency.
“Since joining Huitongda's Jujia Yuntong programme, we have gained access to Apple product supply. New products arrive more promptly, and we also benefit from the brand's support. For a mobile phone retailer in a township, this makes running the business much easier,” said Mr Qiu, the owner of Youyin Communications. He added that, after becoming an authorised retailer, the store received dedicated display counters and demo units for local customers to experience. Jujia Yuntong also helped the store adopt online-to-offline (O2O) on-demand retail and smart retail cabinets, significantly improving operating efficiency.
“Customers nearby can find our products on the on-demand delivery pages of Meituan and JD. Once an order is placed online, a delivery rider collects it from our store using a pickup code, and customers can receive their new phone in as little as one hour,” Mr Qiu said. He added that the new business model increased the store's overall sales volume by 20%.
Drawing on its distribution network and strengths in local operations rooted in China's county and township markets, Huitongda continues to deepen strategic cooperation with leading upstream brands. It brings popular new products and high-demand merchandise from major urban markets to county and township markets, while rapidly replicating store formats and business models. These efforts help stimulate local consumption and give local consumers access to new products at the same time as their urban counterparts.
As AI adoption accelerates, Huitongda is combining in-house development with external partnerships to expand the use of AI across retail scenarios throughout the urban and rural distribution chain. These initiatives aim to further support brands in serving county and township markets and help Huitongda's member stores improve operating efficiency.
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