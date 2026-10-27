HKSTP Showcases 24 Greentech Companies At Eco Expo Asia 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), alongside 24 GreenTech park companies, has taken part in Eco Expo Asia 2026. Among them, 11 park companies are showcasing their latest green tech solutions at the HKSTP Pavilion, showcasing innovative solutions spanning energy generation, storage and application, the initiative aims to demonstrate to the industry and the public how local green research moves from laboratories into everyday life, reinforcing Hong Kong's robust strength as an international Greentech hub.
HKSTP Bring s Together Over 250 Greentech Companies:“World-Leading” R&D Steps into Daily Life and Industrial Applications
Among the participating companies in HKSTP Pavilion, nine are making their debut at Eco Expo Asia, bringing technologies in fields such as new energy, battery materials, energy storage, EV charging and retrofitting, and waste-to-energy conversion.
In full alignment with the Nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, and the Policy Address, HKSTP is dedicated to developing Hong Kong into an international I&T hub. Strategically positioning greentech as one of its four focus areas, HKSTP has built a vibrant green technology ecosystem and gathering over 250 greentech companies. Using the expo as a platform, HKSTP helps participating companies connect with government departments, corporate clients, investors, and partners to explore market expansion opportunities.
HKSTP Pavilion at E co Expo Asia 2026
HKSTP Booth: 3-E02
Highlighted innovations:
World's Thinnest and Fastest EV“Ultra Charging” Tech Targets Heavy Transport Electrification
Addressing Hong Kong's scarce land availability and the high charging demands of heavy EVs, TriTerra Technology developed the world's thinnest wall-mounted DC ultra-fast charging system. At just 16 cm thick with a single-gun-output of 350 kW, it has already debuted at a Tung Chung hotel project. TriTerra also showcased the world's fastest liquid-cooled supercharger. Delivering up to 3000 kW through a single connector continuously, this megawatt-level“Ultra Charging” system is engineered for heavy vehicles like container trucks and is certified by national testing entity (CVC Testing Technology Co., Ltd.).
Giving Classic Vintage Cars an Electric“Heart”: Exploring New Directions in Automotive Reuse
To reduce scrapped vehicle emissions and preserve classic car models, Refined Motor has developed a road-legal modular electric vehicle conversion technology-the world's only modular system holding EU R100 battery safety certification and electromagnetic compatibility certification. Converted vehicles can be legally registered and driven in over 50 countries and regions worldwide. Refined Motor is showcasing a successfully converted 1990 classic Rover Mini at the pavilion (alongside other success cases like the 1994 Bentley Turbo, 1989 BMW E30, and 2007 Land Rover Defender). Retaining the classic appearance while incorporating air conditioning and power steering, it features a pioneering dedicated mobile app that allows owners to remotely control door locks, windows, pre-cool the air conditioning, and monitor charging status just like driving a modern smart EV. This solution is also suitable for commercial fleet upgrades and garage partnerships, exploring sustainable transportation models that extend existing vehicle lifespans and minimize resource waste.
AI-Powered Smart Energy Storage System
Leyden Power International Limited (Leyden Power) specializes in intelligent battery energy storage systems and integrated energy solutions, combining storage hardware & software, AI-powered energy solutions, and project delivery services. Its core Navy Series mobile storage products serve commercial and industrial users, data centers, construction sites, and temporary power applications through diesel generator replacement or hybrid operation, load management, and multi-source energy coordination. The company has expertise in liquid-cooled system integration and remote operations and maintenance, and participates in Hong Kong collaborations involving solar power, energy storage, charging, and virtual power plants.
Industry-First High-Speed Sodium-Battery Electric Bike and Automotive Start-Stop Battery: Exploring Energy Storage Choices Beyond Lithium
Facing the challenges of lithium resource shortages and high costs, CNAE China Company Limited utilizes abundant, lower-cost, eco-friendly, and non-toxic sodium resources to showcase the industry's first high-speed sodium-battery electric bike, alongside the CNAE Power S95 sodium-ion automotive start-stop battery series (12V/30Ah/630CCA) designed for frequent vehicle start-stop conditions. Featuring superior temperature adaptability, the battery technology maintains high capacity and stable power output even in extreme heat and -20°C freezing conditions. The battery also supports ultra-fast charging, reaching 80% charge in just 10 minutes, demonstrating the application potential of novel batteries in daily transportation.
Rethinking Wind Energy: 100% Recyclable Aluminium Turbines
Yuan Da He Fa Energy Technology Group Limited showcased its new aluminium wind turbine, engineered to address two major pain points of traditional fibreglass blades. The aluminium blades are fully recyclable, resolving the end-of-life recycling challenge, while the split-type blade structure enables transport in standard 40-foot containers, overcoming the bottleneck of oversized blade logistics. Paired with the company's self-developed self-climbing crane technology, the design also supports the construction of ultra-high towers to capture high-quality wind resources at altitude.
Appendix: 11 Participating Park Companies at HKSTP Pavilion, Eco Expo Asia 2026
Solution Category: New Energy
AEL (International Holdings) Limited Green Vigor Limited Orbit Biotechnology Limited Sunlight Eco-Tech Limited Yuan Da He Fa Energy Technology Group Limited Energy Storage Systems & Innovative Applications
CNAE China Company Limited Gotion High-Tech (HK) Limited GreenSeed Power Limited Leyden Power International Limited Refined Motor Company Limited TriTerra Technology Limited Additional GreenTech park companies exhibiting at Eco Expo Asia 2026
Achelous Pure Metal Company Limited afterNATURE Limited AirDefender International Company Limited ChinaTec Dunwell Engineering Green AI Technology Limited Lihe Technology Locolla Limited Logistics and Supply Chain Multitech R&D Centre Limited Luquos NerOcean Limited Open Ocean Engineering Limited Stellerus Technology Limited
HKSTP Bring s Together Over 250 Greentech Companies:“World-Leading” R&D Steps into Daily Life and Industrial Applications
Among the participating companies in HKSTP Pavilion, nine are making their debut at Eco Expo Asia, bringing technologies in fields such as new energy, battery materials, energy storage, EV charging and retrofitting, and waste-to-energy conversion.
In full alignment with the Nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, and the Policy Address, HKSTP is dedicated to developing Hong Kong into an international I&T hub. Strategically positioning greentech as one of its four focus areas, HKSTP has built a vibrant green technology ecosystem and gathering over 250 greentech companies. Using the expo as a platform, HKSTP helps participating companies connect with government departments, corporate clients, investors, and partners to explore market expansion opportunities.
HKSTP Pavilion at E co Expo Asia 2026
HKSTP Booth: 3-E02
Highlighted innovations:
World's Thinnest and Fastest EV“Ultra Charging” Tech Targets Heavy Transport Electrification
Addressing Hong Kong's scarce land availability and the high charging demands of heavy EVs, TriTerra Technology developed the world's thinnest wall-mounted DC ultra-fast charging system. At just 16 cm thick with a single-gun-output of 350 kW, it has already debuted at a Tung Chung hotel project. TriTerra also showcased the world's fastest liquid-cooled supercharger. Delivering up to 3000 kW through a single connector continuously, this megawatt-level“Ultra Charging” system is engineered for heavy vehicles like container trucks and is certified by national testing entity (CVC Testing Technology Co., Ltd.).
Giving Classic Vintage Cars an Electric“Heart”: Exploring New Directions in Automotive Reuse
To reduce scrapped vehicle emissions and preserve classic car models, Refined Motor has developed a road-legal modular electric vehicle conversion technology-the world's only modular system holding EU R100 battery safety certification and electromagnetic compatibility certification. Converted vehicles can be legally registered and driven in over 50 countries and regions worldwide. Refined Motor is showcasing a successfully converted 1990 classic Rover Mini at the pavilion (alongside other success cases like the 1994 Bentley Turbo, 1989 BMW E30, and 2007 Land Rover Defender). Retaining the classic appearance while incorporating air conditioning and power steering, it features a pioneering dedicated mobile app that allows owners to remotely control door locks, windows, pre-cool the air conditioning, and monitor charging status just like driving a modern smart EV. This solution is also suitable for commercial fleet upgrades and garage partnerships, exploring sustainable transportation models that extend existing vehicle lifespans and minimize resource waste.
AI-Powered Smart Energy Storage System
Leyden Power International Limited (Leyden Power) specializes in intelligent battery energy storage systems and integrated energy solutions, combining storage hardware & software, AI-powered energy solutions, and project delivery services. Its core Navy Series mobile storage products serve commercial and industrial users, data centers, construction sites, and temporary power applications through diesel generator replacement or hybrid operation, load management, and multi-source energy coordination. The company has expertise in liquid-cooled system integration and remote operations and maintenance, and participates in Hong Kong collaborations involving solar power, energy storage, charging, and virtual power plants.
Industry-First High-Speed Sodium-Battery Electric Bike and Automotive Start-Stop Battery: Exploring Energy Storage Choices Beyond Lithium
Facing the challenges of lithium resource shortages and high costs, CNAE China Company Limited utilizes abundant, lower-cost, eco-friendly, and non-toxic sodium resources to showcase the industry's first high-speed sodium-battery electric bike, alongside the CNAE Power S95 sodium-ion automotive start-stop battery series (12V/30Ah/630CCA) designed for frequent vehicle start-stop conditions. Featuring superior temperature adaptability, the battery technology maintains high capacity and stable power output even in extreme heat and -20°C freezing conditions. The battery also supports ultra-fast charging, reaching 80% charge in just 10 minutes, demonstrating the application potential of novel batteries in daily transportation.
Rethinking Wind Energy: 100% Recyclable Aluminium Turbines
Yuan Da He Fa Energy Technology Group Limited showcased its new aluminium wind turbine, engineered to address two major pain points of traditional fibreglass blades. The aluminium blades are fully recyclable, resolving the end-of-life recycling challenge, while the split-type blade structure enables transport in standard 40-foot containers, overcoming the bottleneck of oversized blade logistics. Paired with the company's self-developed self-climbing crane technology, the design also supports the construction of ultra-high towers to capture high-quality wind resources at altitude.
Appendix: 11 Participating Park Companies at HKSTP Pavilion, Eco Expo Asia 2026
Solution Category: New Energy
AEL (International Holdings) Limited Green Vigor Limited Orbit Biotechnology Limited Sunlight Eco-Tech Limited Yuan Da He Fa Energy Technology Group Limited Energy Storage Systems & Innovative Applications
CNAE China Company Limited Gotion High-Tech (HK) Limited GreenSeed Power Limited Leyden Power International Limited Refined Motor Company Limited TriTerra Technology Limited Additional GreenTech park companies exhibiting at Eco Expo Asia 2026
Achelous Pure Metal Company Limited afterNATURE Limited AirDefender International Company Limited ChinaTec Dunwell Engineering Green AI Technology Limited Lihe Technology Locolla Limited Logistics and Supply Chain Multitech R&D Centre Limited Luquos NerOcean Limited Open Ocean Engineering Limited Stellerus Technology Limited
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