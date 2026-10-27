DJKI Connects Investors With Promising Technologies At Indonesia Patent Business Forum 2026



JAKARTA, Oct 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) at the Ministry of Law is inviting investors and industry players to attend the Indonesia Patent Business Forum (FBPI) 2026, which will take place on November 3–5, 2026, at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JCC). The forum aims to connect Indonesian innovations with business collaboration and investment opportunities. Director General of Intellectual Property, Hermansyah Siregar, said patents hold strategic value when protected technologies can address market needs and generate economic value. Industry and investor participation is therefore essential to bridging research outcomes with business needs. "Patents need more than legal protection; they must also be put to use to create added value. Through the Indonesia Patent Business Forum, we aim to connect inventors with industry players and investors, giving domestic innovations greater opportunities for further development and commercialization," Hermansyah said in an interview at the DJKI Building on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas also highlighted the importance of collaboration between national researchers, industry players, and business associations in an interview held during the 'Hari Pengayoman' commemoration. "We will bring together universities and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), along with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO), the Indonesian Chinese Association (INTI), and other business associations. The goal is to connect national research outputs with potential buyers interested in acquiring them through licensing agreements," Supratman said. The 2026 Indonesia Patent Business Forum, themed "Patents Driving the People's Economy," features a series of programs designed to connect industry needs with the potential of domestic innovations. In addition to exhibition areas showcasing inventors and patented technologies, the forum will feature investment and industry zones, intellectual property and patent services, and an innovation showcase highlighting technologies with potential for further development. The program will also include pitching sessions, discussions on strategies for commercializing patented technologies, and opportunities to explore partnerships among inventors, universities, research institutions, and industry players. One of the key events is the Patent Townhall Pitching, which provides a platform for industry players to communicate their technology needs to universities and research institutions, particularly in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors, as well as electronics and the Internet of Things (IoT). For industry players, the forum offers a starting point for identifying alternative technologies, exploring product development opportunities, and establishing collaborations with inventors. Investors, meanwhile, can use the forum to identify technologies that align with market needs and explore potential investment opportunities. Possible forms of collaboration include patent licensing, technology development, commercial partnerships, and investment, depending on the readiness of each invention and the agreement between the parties. "We hope these meetings between inventors and potential partners will pave the way for collaboration, including patent licensing, technology development, commercial partnerships, and investment opportunities, depending on the needs and readiness of each invention," Hermansyah said. Business participation is essential to ensuring that innovations developed by Indonesian researchers and inventors move beyond the discovery stage. Engaging potential technology users from the outset can help align technological capabilities with actual industry needs while creating opportunities for broader patent utilization. DJKI invites investors, industry players, business owners, and other stakeholders involved in technology development and utilization to attend FBPI 2026. Further information about the forum and its program is available at go. Through FBPI 2026, DJKI aims to foster greater collaboration between inventors and the business sector, enabling domestic patents to drive innovation, strengthen industrial competitiveness, and generate economic value. About DJKI The Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) is an echelon I unit under the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Indonesia, responsible for formulating and implementing policies in the field of intellectual property. DJKI provides registration and protection services for copyrights, patents, trademarks, industrial designs, geographical indications, integrated circuit layout designs, and trade secrets. Through digital transformation and strengthened public services, DJKI is committed to providing fast, transparent, and accountable legal protection for creators, inventors, and businesses across Indonesia. Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) – Public Relations

Ministry of Law of the Republic of Indonesia

DJKI Building

Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Kav. 8–9, South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia

M. Wahdan H.J.Q.

+62 878-3954-615

