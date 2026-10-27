18Th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Opens Next Week



Hong Kong, Oct 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1 8 th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held from 5 to 7 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year's fair is bringing together more than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions, showcasing wines, spirits, sake, beer, low- and no-alcohol beverages and related products from over 40 places of origin worldwide. Serving as a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers, the fair further reinforces Hong Kong's position as an international wine and spirits trading hub. The public zone of the fair, Saturday Fiesta, will open to wine enthusiasts aged 18 or above on the final day of the event, offering opportunities to sample and purchase wines and spirits from around the world, as well as participate in a series of engaging thematic activities. Smilely Lam, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year's fair features a strong international lineup of exhibitors and an extensive selection of wines and spirits from around the world, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's position as an international trading hub for the wine and spirits industry and its dual roles of 'bringing in and going global'. With its free-port status, world-class logistics infrastructure, free flow of capital and unique position connecting the Chinese Mainland with global markets, Hong Kong has long served as a strategic base for wine and spirits businesses looking to expand across Asia. The Hong Kong SAR Government has also been actively supporting the development of the wine and spirits trade, injecting fresh momentum into the sector while generating opportunities for related industries, including logistics, retail, warehousing, catering, tourism and investment." Ms Lam added: "Benefiting from the recent reduction in liquor duty and growing market demand, the World of Spirits zone has been further expanded this year, reflecting evolving interest in premium spirits and a broader spectrum of alcoholic beverages. Through the fair, we aim to foster international exchange and business collaboration across the industry, helping companies capture emerging opportunities and expand into new markets. The fair also highlights Hong Kong's role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' between the mainland and the rest of the world, supporting the high-quality development of the wine and spirits industry." World of Spirits returns with expanded line-up featuring world's eight major spirits The World of Spirits zone returns this year with spirit exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, including first-time participation from Mexico, Portugal, Slovakia and the United Kingdom. The zone showcases the world's eight major spirit categories, including baijiu, whisky, vodka, rum, tequila, brandy (including cognac), gin and soju, enabling buyers to discover premium spirits from around the world in one place while exploring the distinctive flavours and heritage behind different spirit-producing regions. Highlights include: King Barley Single Malt Whisky from Moravia, Czechia (Booth: 3E-A16), produced at the TÄ›šitice Distillery with a heritage dating back to 1973. Crafted using locally sourced ingredients and traditional distillation methods, the whisky reflects the unique terroir of one of Central Europe's most fertile agricultural regions. Legenda Cherry Spiced Rum (Booth: 3E-B13) from Slovakia, bringing together the rich character of Caribbean rum with vibrant fruit and warming spices, creating a smooth and delicious balance of sweetness, spice and cherry flavour. Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands gather to accelerate international expansion Among the wide range of spirits on offer, baijiu stands out as one of the fair's strongest categories in 2026. The“Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands” will converge at this year's fair, including renowned names such as Kweichow Moutai and Yanghe. Leveraging Hong Kong's unique position as an international wine and spirits trading hub, participating baijiu producers are using the fair as a platform to develop markets overseas and accelerate baijiu's global expansion, rejuvenation and diversification. A new interactive installation combining culture and technology will make its debut at this year's fair, showcasing the traditional craftsmanship behind Chinese baijiu and the rich knowledge contained in the classic text Jiudian, while offering visitors a deeper appreciation of baijiu's history and cultural heritage. The fair will also feature a series of baijiu-themed events, including a seminar, "Chinese Baijiu Go Global", where industry experts and brand representatives will discuss the opportunities and challenges arising from overseas expansion. The programme aims to help mainland brands connect with international buyers and explore new business opportunities worldwide. Among the exhibitors, Xiantan Distillery (Booth: 3D-A02), a multiple gold medal winner at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) with its Tanjiu collection, has been actively pursuing a younger consumer base in recent years. The company has introduced a 39% ABV version and 100ml mini-bottle packaging, making sauce-flavoured baijiu more accessible to younger consumers. With Southeast Asia and Europe identified as key target markets, the company hopes to connect with more international trade buyers through the fair and further expand its global footprint. Emerging wine regions take centre stage with Chinese wines growing in recognition On the wine front, this year's fair brings together exhibitors from a wide range of wine-producing countries and regions. For the first time, pavilions from Georgia and Italy's Calabria wine region will participate, offering buyers an opportunity to discover distinctive wines that reflect the character and heritage of their origins. Meanwhile, as Chinese wines continue to attract growing attention in the market, exhibitors from major Chinese wine-producing regions, including Xinjiang, Ningxia and Xizang, will showcase their products to international buyers, demonstrating the diversity, quality and growing potential of the mainland's wine industry. Among the highlights are Pazhu Rigang 3675 red wine from Xizang (Booth: 3D-A22), produced in one of the world's highest-altitude wine-growing regions, and Sundyard Private Collection Five-Star Dry Red Wine from Xinjiang (Booth: 3D-C02), reflecting the unique terroir and winemaking expertise of China's leading wine-producing region. Other featured wines include: Pinot Noir Ben's Reserve 2020 from Czechia (Booth: 3E-A16). Matured for 18 months in premium French oak barrels following open-top fermentation, the wine offers aromas of sweet cherry preserve and ripe stone fruits, complemented by a smooth palate and an elegant finish. Concept Feteasca Neagra 2022 from Romania (Booth: 3E-C10), crafted from the country's signature indigenous red grape variety. Full-bodied and well-structured, it delivers a balanced expression of fruit and depth, making it an excellent companion to red meats and a variety of cuisines. Local brands showcase creativity as low- and no-alcohol drinks gain momentum The fair also enjoys strong support from home-grown Hong Kong brands, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of the local wine and spirits sector. Many local producers have successfully blended traditional production techniques with distinctive Hong Kong elements and innovative ideas. For example: Quadran Gin Salty Lime London Dry Gin (Booth: 3C-D28), inspired by the beloved Hong Kong drink "Salted Lemon 7-Up" and created by two former bankers who studied distillation in the United Kingdom, the gin showcases a distinctive flavour profile that blends Hong Kong's culinary heritage with contemporary craft distilling. CATNIP tea gin – YUAN YANG (Booth: 3C-E27), inspired by Hong Kong's iconic tea café beverage that combines coffee and tea, reinterpreted through the art of gin-making. As health-conscious drinks consumption continues to gain traction, low- and no-alcohol beverages are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. This year's fair will feature a range of related products such as Neon Tiger Real Fruit Soda (Booth: 3C-C16), made with real fruit juice and natural carbonation. Containing around 50% less sugar than conventional soft drinks, it offers a refreshing alternative for consumers seeking healthier beverage options. Over 40 events spotlight industry trends and cocktail culture More than 40 events will be held throughout the fair, covering a diverse range of industry topics and tasting experiences. Renowned wine experts, including Masters of Wine Debra Meiburg, Bill Liu and Jennifer Docherty, will host masterclasses exploring global wine market trends and sharing professional tasting insights. The highly anticipated“Sommeliers' Picks” will also return. Master Sommelier Derek Li, together with award-winning sommeliers Carlito Chiu and Anty Fung, will conduct blind tastings of selected exhibiting wines and spirits to create their recommended lists for industry professionals and consumers. Selected products will be identified with special labels throughout the fair, while the results will be announced on the opening day. This year's fair will place a stronger emphasis on cocktail culture, introducing a series of cocktail-themed events and parties. One of the highlights will be a sharing session hosted by actress and wine commentator Bernice Liu, joined by representatives from some of Asia's leading bars, including Bar Leone, COA, Penicillin, The Opposites and The Savory Project. Among them, Hong Kong's Bar Leone was named No. 1 on the World's 50 Best Bars list in both 2025 and 2026, becoming the first Asian bar to achieve the top ranking. Through a more engaging and interactive format, the fair aims to bring the increasingly popular cocktail culture closer to both trade visitors and consumers. Additional cocktail-themed events include Geonbae from Korea, organised by KOTRA Hong Kong (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency); and the Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2026 – Semi Final for the Hong Kong region and the Final of the China GBA region. Public day offers multiple delights for local drinks lovers On the final day of the fair, 7 November (Saturday), the designated public zone Saturday Fiesta will open to visitors aged 18 or above. Admission for Saturday Fiesta is priced at HK$220 per ticket. From now until 6pm on 6 November, public can enjoy a special ticket offer at HK$128 through designated ticketing platforms*. Visitors purchasing promotional tickets will receive a complimentary Lucaris Crystal Wine Glass (while stocks last). They can also sample and buy a range of wines and spirits, while enjoying wine tasting experiences through several activities including the FIGARO AFTER HOURS Canton cocktail music party. Pre-registration for public-day activities is available through the fair website. *Promotional ticket offer details From now until 6pm on 6 November, public-day tickets are available at the promotional price of HK$128 through HK01, KKday, KLOOK, Trip, Trans-Island Chinalink, Wai Shing Wine Int'l Co Ltd and WineNow. Photo download: W ebsite Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair: Media enquiries: For enquiries, please contact: HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: [email protected] Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

