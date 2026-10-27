Cansinobio Reports Growth In First Nine Months: Commercialization Accelerates Across Multiple Products As Platform Innovation Opens New Avenues For Growth



Hong Kong, Oct 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On October 27, 2026, CanSino Biologics Inc. (HKEX: 06185; SSE: 688185) released its third-quarter financial report for 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of approximately RMB 882 million, an increase of 27.40% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached approximately RMB 16.29 million, an increase of 12.82% year-on-year. Net loss attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring gains and losses narrowed by 45.72% year-on-year to approximately RMB 44.98 million. The growth reflects years of investment in R&D, portfolio development and commercial infrastructure. As innovative products reach the market and the product lineup continues to broaden, CanSinoBIO is gradually building a business driven by multiple complementary products. At the same time, its five core technology platforms continue to support innovative R&D and cross-field collaboration, laying the groundwork for long-term development. Successive Launches of Innovative Products: Commercialization Enters a Multi-Product Phase For an innovative vaccine developer, the ability to consistently translate R&D achievements into commercial products is an important measure of its capacity for growth. With several innovative products approved and entering the market, CanSinoBIO is moving from a focus on commercializing its core products toward a new phase of development across a broader, complementary portfolio. The third quarter of 2026 brought several important commercial milestones. In August, Tripecia(R) (DT3cP), the Company's adsorbed diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (acellular, three component) combined vaccine for infants, received the Certificate of Batch Release for its first batch, allowing market supply to begin. As China's first approved three-component acellular pertussis vaccine, Tripecia(R) further diversifies the Company's innovative product portfolio and provides another product to support its expansion in the domestic vaccine market. CanSinoBIO is also continuing to build out its DTaP vaccine portfolio. Td5cp Adolescent and Adult, Tetanus, Reduced Diphtheria and Pertussis (Acellular, Five Components) Combined Vaccine, had previously been granted priority review, and its New Drug Application (NDA) was accepted by China's NMPA in August. If approved, the vaccine could complement Tripecia(R) by serving different age groups, further extending the Company's immunization portfolio across the life course. Also in August, Tetcia(R), the Company's adsorbed tetanus vaccine, received marketing approval, broadening its portfolio for active immunization in adults. CanSinoBIO has granted Grand Life Sciences Group exclusive commercialization rights for the product in Greater China, drawing on its partner's market network and promotional capabilities to expand coverage. This differentiated commercialization arrangement gives the Company additional options for bringing its R&D achievements to market more efficiently. Alongside new launches, the Company continues to develop the market potential of its established core products. Menhycia(R)(MCV4), Asia's first quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, is currently approved in China for children aged three months through six years. In July 2026, a supplemental application to extend the eligible age range to three months through 17 years was accepted for review, with the potential to reach a broader population. In pneumococcal vaccines, CanSinoBIO continues to advance domestic market access for iPneucia(R)(PCV13i), its 13-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine. Its 24-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine (PCV24) has entered Phase I/II clinical trials, with participant enrollment progressing across study cohorts. The marketed vaccine and follow-on candidates form a staggered product lineup that supports the Company's continued work in pneumococcal disease prevention. Together, new product approvals and the start of market supply, efforts to broaden the eligible populations for existing vaccines, and continued development of follow-on candidates are creating a more diversified portfolio with products progressing through successive stages of development. Together, new product approvals and the start of market supply, broader eligible populations for existing vaccines, and continued development of follow-on candidates are creating a more diversified and better-sequenced product portfolio. A broader portfolio offers the potential for additional revenue streams while extending market coverage and enabling commercial synergies among products. This is helping the Company build a more stable and sustainable commercial foundation. International Expansion Advances from Market Access to Multi-level Partnerships As domestic commercialization accelerates, international operations are also becoming an important avenue for CanSinoBIO to expand its growth opportunities. In recent years, the Company's international strategy has gradually evolved from product exports to encompass overseas registrations, local manufacturing, technology transfer and joint development. Internationalization is therefore no longer simply about bringing products to overseas markets; it is about combining technical, manufacturing and commercial resources to explore a more sustainable path to growth in global markets. In meningococcal vaccines, Menhycia(R) received registration approval in Argentina in June 2026, following approval in Indonesia in December 2024. These registrations provide a broader foundation for entry into different regional markets. Overseas partnerships for pneumococcal vaccines are also advancing. Drawing on its distinct advantages in manufacturing processes, product quality and clinical data, together with established local partnerships, CanSinoBIO supplied PCV13i products to its Indonesian partner in the first half of 2026. The supply supports subsequent local manufacturing and potential future supply to the national immunization program, helping to prevent pneumococcal disease in children locally. CanSinoBIO has also signed a letter of intent (LOI) with AGP Limited in Pakistan to explore opportunities for iPneucia(R) in the local market. Through overseas registrations, local partner networks, technology transfer and local manufacturing, CanSinoBIO is gradually establishing international business models tailored to the needs of different regional markets. These efforts could create broader opportunities for its long-term development. Five Core Technology Platforms Support Innovation and Future Expansion While commercialization across multiple products and international expansion demonstrate CanSinoBIO's current business capabilities, its steadily built core technology platforms provide an important foundation for sustained innovation and future growth. The Company has established five core technology platforms covering adenovirus-based viral vectors technology, synthetic biotechnology, protein structure design and virus-like particle (VLP) assembly, mRNA and LNP technology, and formulation and drug delivery technology. Together, they form an R&D system spanning different technological approaches. For an innovative vaccine developer, technology platforms enable core technologies, research experience and manufacturing expertise to be accumulated and applied across programs. This supports ongoing product innovation and the exploration of new R&D directions in response to technological advances and market needs. As biopharmaceutical technologies evolve more rapidly and competition intensifies, the ability to sustain innovation and pursue new applications is becoming an important measure of long-term competitiveness. CanSinoBIO's mRNA collaboration during the third quarter of 2026 offers a further indication of the potential applications of its technology platforms. On August 25, the Company announced that its subsidiary, CanSino (Shanghai) Biologics R&D Co., Ltd., had signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with deepGeneAI (Hangzhou) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. for the joint development of personalized mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccines. The proposed collaboration targets global markets, focusing on gastrointestinal solid tumors and rare tumors. It would combine CanSinoBIO's expertise in mRNA delivery, formulation, R&D and manufacturing with deepGeneAI's AI-driven tumor neoantigen discovery and design capabilities to explore the development of personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines. The Company's work in its established areas of technological expertise has also continued to receive professional recognition. In September 2026, CanSinoBIO announced that its project on key technologies for polysaccharide–protein conjugation and industrial-scale production had received a third prize in the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association's 2025 Science and Technology Awards. The award reflects the Company's sustained investment in core technology development and industrial applications. In international industry collaboration, CanSinoBIO also participated in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), where the Company discussed opportunities with international peers in joint R&D, technology transfer, local manufacturing and global vaccine access. From improvements to existing products and continued development of innovative R&D programs to collaboration across fields, the five core platforms are becoming an important source of support for CanSinoBIO's continued innovation and future expansion. As More Innovations Reach the Market, the Path to Long-Term Growth Becomes Clearer CanSinoBIO's operating and business progress in the first nine months of 2026 points to an increasingly clear development path. Continued approvals and market launches are broadening the product portfolio and building commercial capabilities. At the same time, international expansion and multi-level industry cooperation are advancing in parallel, creating further opportunities for business development. Behind these developments, the capacity for sustained innovation provided by the five core technology platforms creates a broader range of possibilities for future product development, technology partnerships and exploration of new fields. As commercialization advances across multiple products and international operations expand, the value of CanSinoBIO's years of R&D investment is gradually being realized. By combining innovation across its technology platforms with product commercialization and international expansion, the Company is building a more diversified set of growth drivers and opening new opportunities for sustainable long-term development.

