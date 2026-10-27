MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Formerra Adjusts Transportation Surcharge Amid Continued Freight and Logistics Pressures

ROMEOVILLE, IL, Oct 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, announced an increase to its transportation surcharge to address continued cost escalation in the freight and logistics market. Beginning November 2, 2026, a surcharge of $450 per delivery will apply to all shipments across North, Central, and South America.

Costs in the freight and logistics market have increased steadily as the industry navigates higher operating costs, tighter capacity, and a shortage of qualified drivers. At the same time, diesel prices reached an all-time high in September.

"Freight costs across the Americas remain elevated, and we do not expect these pressures to ease in the near term," said Tom Kelly, Formerra CEO. "The adjustment helps offset market pressures beyond our control while enabling us to maintain the dependable service our customers count on from Formerra."

Customers should contact their Formerra representative for more information.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. Delivering Solutions. Enabling Success. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Jackie Morris

Formerra

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra