MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) DENSO published "Integrated Report 2026"

KARIYA, JAPAN, October 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION published Integrated Report 2026 for the year ended March 31, 2026.

DENSO publishes an integrated report every year in order to foster a deeper understanding among investors and all of its stakeholders regarding the company's initiatives toward sustainable corporate value enhancement. This report was first published in 2016.

Rooted in DENSO's corporate philosophy, which has remained unchanged since its founding, Integrated Report 2026 presents a comprehensive overview of the company's value creation initiatives under CORE 2030, DENSO's newly established medium-term management plan. The report details the Green and Peace of Mind Strategy, technology and business strategies, and efforts to strengthen both financial and non-financial capital, while illustrating the unique competitive advantages created through the interaction of these capitals.

Beginning with this edition, the report features a refreshed design and layout aimed at improving readability and enhancing the overall reader experience.

We hope that this report demonstrates to readers the fact that DENSO is a company that maintains a consistent set of beliefs, from the past to the present and into the future, and that continues to grow alongside society while creating new value.

Integrated Report 2026

Source: DensoSectors: Automotive