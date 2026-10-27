Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Leaves For US After Election Defeat Questions Remain Over His Whereabouts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has reportedly left the country for the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with questions mounting over his whereabouts after he failed to meet a Supreme Court deadline to surrender his passports, Reuters reported citing two sources.

However, a senior Brazilian Federal Police official as per the new outlet said Bolsonaro had not exited the country through any regular migration point, leaving the circumstances surrounding his reported departure unclear.

The US Embassy in Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Bolsonaro's lawyer declined to comment, Reuters stated.

Flavio Bolsonaro misses Supreme Court passport deadline

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Did Flavio Bolsonaro leave Brazil for the United States after losing the election?⌵

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that Bolsonaro had left for the United States. However, a senior Federal Police official said he had not exited through a regular migration point, so the circumstances remain unclear.

2Where is Flavio Bolsonaro now?⌵

His precise location has not been confirmed. The available information does not establish where he is or how he reportedly travelled to the United States.

3Why did Brazil's Supreme Court order Flavio Bolsonaro to surrender his passports?⌵

The order was part of a money-laundering investigation. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing in the case.

4What happened after Flavio Bolsonaro missed the passport deadline?⌵

The 24-hour deadline expired, and sources cited by Reuters said his travel documents had been cancelled. The article says the potential legal consequences of missing the deadline remain unanswered.

5Did Flavio Bolsonaro concede defeat in Brazil's presidential election?⌵

No. He had not formally conceded and said he would seek to have the result annulled, citing alleged voting irregularities. His Liberal Party acknowledged Lula's victory.

The reported departure came after Brazil's Supreme Court gave Flavio 24 hours on Monday to surrender his passports as part of a money-laundering investigation. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing in the case.

The deadline subsequently expired, and two other sources as per the news outlet said his travel documents had been cancelled.

The development raises questions about his whereabouts and how he may have travelled to the United States despite the order. The available information does not establish his precise route or current location.

Flavio Bolsonaro refuses to concede election defeat

Flavio Bolsonaro has yet to formally concede defeat in Sunday's presidential election. On Sunday, he said he would seek to have the result annulled, citing alleged irregularities in voting.

His Liberal Party, however, acknowledged Lula's victory on Monday.

Flavio had been favoured to win the election but lost to Lula in what the report described as a shock result. The outcome marked another setback for the Bolsonaro family, which has remained a prominent force in Brazilian right-wing politics.

Father Jair Bolsonaro also went to US after election loss

Flavio's reported departure echoes the actions of his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who travelled to the United States after refusing to concede defeat to Lula in the 2022 election.

Jair eventually returned to Brazil and was later sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.

The two cases involve different legal circumstances, but the parallels have drawn attention to the Bolsonaro family's response to electoral defeats.

Eduardo Bolsonaro had backed move abroad if brother lost

Flavio's younger brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the United States, had publicly suggested before the election that Flavio should leave Brazil if he lost.

“If my brother does not win, I'm in favor that he would leave the country,” Eduardo told podcaster Steven Crowder earlier this month.

The remarks have taken on added significance following reports of Flavio's departure, although they do not establish whether the move had been planned in advance.

Bolsonaro family ally declines to comment

Influencer Paulo Figueiredo, who is described in the news report as an unofficial spokesperson for the Bolsonaro family, declined to answer questions about Flavio's whereabouts.

“After months of intense work that has been unfairly thwarted, I am not in the mood to speak to the press,” Figueiredo said in a message.“If I have any comments to make on any matter, I will get in touch.”

Neither Flavio's lawyer nor the US Embassy in Brazil immediately provided a comment on the reported departure.

For now, key questions remain unanswered, including Flavio's confirmed location, the circumstances of his reported journey to the United States and the potential legal consequences of missing the passport deadline.

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