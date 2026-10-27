Pattern Computer To Participate In Goldman Sachs Private Innovative Company Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced that Chair and CEO Mark Anderson will attend the 16th Annual Goldman Sachs Private Innovative Company Conference (PICC), to be held November 17–19 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas.

The conference connects premier private companies with a diverse investment audience, including venture capital, corporate venture capital, sovereign wealth funds, registered investment advisors, and family offices. Mr. Anderson will be available for one-on-one and small-group meetings with institutional investors throughout the event. Registered attendees can schedule a meeting through their Goldman Sachs representative or by contacting Denyse Hudson, Executive Vice President of Special Projects, at ....

“By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, Pattern is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both machine learning and explainable AI," said Mr. Anderson. "As a next-generation AI platform company, our team is pioneering a fundamentally new approach to machine learning using our proprietary Pattern Discovery EngineTM (PDETM). Unlike neural networks, the PDE is unmatched in its ability to reveal hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data, rank parameters by their contribution to outcomes, and provide neurosymbolic equations for exact explainability. The platform is domain-agnostic and capable of generating transparent, biologically validated insights across all bio-related sectors and enterprise AI applications."

Mr. Anderson added,“At Pattern, we eliminate bias from data analysis by transforming how correlations and causations are identified. Our proprietary PDE introduces a rigorous evolution of the scientific method, shifting the foundation of hypothesis generation from human intuition to purely data-driven derivation. By extracting comprehensive patterns, our methodology eliminates hypothesis bias and delivers absolute explainability. Distinct from language models, this mathematical framework is completely hallucination-free and features real-time confidence and risk metrics. Ultimately, the PDE establishes a new paradigm for scientific inquiry, delivering the transparency, accountability, and trust that modern industry leaders demand. We appreciate Goldman's support of Pattern and look forward to their private investment conference.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company that uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve important and intractable problems in business and medicine. Its proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI identify complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in sectors including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See .

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – ...

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer's future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are“forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“could,”“will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2026 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.