Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Beta Bionics, Inc. Investors They Have Until November 3Rd To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role With The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Beta Bionics (BBNX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Beta Bionics common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:BBNX) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 3, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements to the market about Beta Bionics' automated insulin delivery system for the treatment of diabetes, known as the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump ("iLet"). The FDA had raised numerous serious issues with the iLet device itself, namely that the device was malfunctioning and dosing patients with dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events. Thus, contrary to defendants' assertions that the complaints back-filed with the FDA pursuant to the Form 483 were of no moment and entirely benign, they instead numbered in the thousands and included hundreds of life-threatening events requiring significant medical intervention. Nor was the FDA satisfied with Beta Bionics' response to the issue, as Beta Bionics had utterly failed to implement any meaningful corrective actions. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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