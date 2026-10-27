Pirates Pitcher Paul Skenes Visits Service Members In Japan On USO Tour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher joins USO tour overseas to visit and connect with service members and military families

Arlington, VA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes recently traveled with the USO to Japan to visit service members and military families stationed overseas. Joined by his family and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, Skenes engaged in community events, meet-and-greets and baseball clinics, helping to bring a piece of home to military communities in Misawa, Yokosuka and Yokota.

During the three-day tour, Skenes spent time with airmen and sailors to hear more about their experiences, visited students at Edgren Middle and Kinnick High School, participated in youth baseball clinics for the Misawa and Yokota communities and met with members of explosive ordnance disposal teams.

"Getting to spend time with our service members and their families in Japan was an incredible experience,” said Skenes.“One of the highlights for me was being able to connect with the kids, play some baseball, and just have fun together. Seeing their excitement and getting to know the families who make so many sacrifices alongside those who serve really meant a lot to me. I'm grateful to the USO for giving me the opportunity to be part of something so special and to show my appreciation for everything our military community does."

Skenes comes from a military family, with two uncles who served in the Navy and one who is currently serving in the Coast Guard, making the USO tour especially meaningful. He also played baseball at the United States Air Force Academy.

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"Seeing firsthand the impact Paul's visit had on service members and their families in Japan was incredibly special," said Mari Villalobos, USO Senior Director of Global Entertainment Relations. "His interactions brought so much energy and excitement to those on base, while also showing genuine appreciation for the importance of their missions. We are extremely grateful for the support and appreciation he has shown to those who serve."

This is Skenes' second USO tour. During his first tour in 2025, he went aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Mahan with Livvy Dunne, where they spent time with sailors to show appreciation for their service, and learn more about their missions and life on the ships.

The USO tour to Japan not only gave service members an opportunity to connect with Paul but also helped to remind them that even while serving far away from home, their sacrifice is valued.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kamryn Buza USO...