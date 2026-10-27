Peloton Consulting Group To Acquire INFOLOB Global

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Peloton's acquisition of Infolob adds OCI, data, cloud modernization, and AI expertise, creating an end-to-end business transformation partner for Oracle

- Guy F. Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton Consulting GroupBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peloton Consulting Group (“Peloton”), a global Oracle partner specializing in Oracle Fusion Cloud applications focused on people, process, and AI-driven business transformation, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire INFOLOB Global Inc. (“Infolob”), a technology services company specializing in Oracle infrastructure, data, cloud modernization, and AI.The acquisition marks the next stage in Peloton's growth. Peloton has grown into an Oracle Strategic Partner trusted by complex, global organizations across retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, energy, and financial services, with industry, functional, and technical delivery teams in North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Peloton was awarded the Oracle One Transformation award for 2026 at Oracle AI World, the most prestigious recognition for an end-to-end business process and technology transformation firm driving business outcomes.Infolob brings proven expertise in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”), data engineering, and AI along with an established delivery presence in the U.S. and India. Combined with Peloton's strength in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and agentic modernization, the acquisition gives clients one partner accountable for the full Oracle technology stack, from Fusion applications to data to infrastructure to AI.Transformation that Connects People, Process, and TechnologyPeloton's approach to business transformation is focused on outcomes. By connecting people, process, and technology, Peloton helps organizations redesign how work gets done, align teams around shared goals, and adopt new processes and capabilities that drive business transformation. With Infolob, clients can turn to Peloton for advisory, implementation, and continuous innovation across their entire Oracle environment, reducing handoffs between providers and accelerating the path to value.Putting AI to Work for the BusinessAI delivers real business value only when it rests on trusted data, modern infrastructure, and well-designed processes. The combined company is built to provide that foundation. Peloton and Infolob will help clients move AI from experimentation to everyday operations, applying embedded and agentic AI to improve forecasting, automate workflows, sharpen decision-making, and free teams to focus on higher-value work. The result is AI that strengthens how the business runs and operates, driving business outcomes.What Clients Can ExpectPeloton and Infolob's commitment to its outstanding client service remains steadfast and consistent. Peloton and Infolob clients will gain access to a broader team of certified Oracle experts and a wider global delivery footprint.“Our clients trust us to help them get the most from Oracle, and this acquisition strengthens our ability to do exactly that,” said Guy F. Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton Consulting Group.“Infolob shares our passion for client service, and its depth in Oracle infrastructure, data, and AI complements what we do in Oracle Fusion applications and AI. Together, we can support our clients across every layer of their Oracle environment, connecting people, process, and technology to help them put data and agentic AI to work and deliver outcomes.”“We are thrilled to become part of Peloton Consulting Group,” said Vijay Cherukuri, CEO and Founder of Infolob.“Our clients will benefit from Peloton's application and industry expertise, and together we are creating a truly differentiated, end-to-end services provider in the Oracle ecosystem.”The transaction is expected to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.About Peloton Consulting Group:Peloton Consulting Group is a leading global professional services firm with connected capabilities to envision and implement AI-enabled transformation. Peloton combines a client-first culture and deep industry, process, technology (cloud and AI), and analytics expertise to drive results. Learn more atAbout INFOLOB Global:INFOLOB Global is an Oracle Platinum Partner helping organizations modernize and manage their Oracle environments. Its expertise spans Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Exadata and database platforms, Oracle applications, data and analytics, and AI. It has also won the Oracle Most Valuable Partner award three times. Learn more atAbout Sunstone Partners:Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in technology-and AI-enabled services companies. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion in committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's“Founder-Friendly Investors” list in each of 2020 through 2025.Learn more atClearsight served as financial advisor and Musgrove P.C. served as legal advisor to Infolob in the transaction. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal advisor to Peloton and its financial sponsor, Sunstone Partners.

Elizabeth Murphy

Peloton Consulting Group

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Peloton Consulting Group to Acquire INFOLOB Global News Provided By Peloton Consulting Group October 27, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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