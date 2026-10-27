Starting Point Wins Platinum WINGS Award For Doubling Employer Child Care Contributions

Northeast Ohio organization earns national recognition for connecting employer investment with state funding to support working parents

- Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In front of an audience of 300 Child Care leaders and industry partners from across the country, Starting Point took the stage to accept the Platinum WINGS Award, the highest honor at the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit. The Northeast Ohio organization earned the recognition for helping employers double their Child Care contributions for working parents through a model that combines employer investment with matching state funding.

Starting Point's winning initiative,“Child Care Benefit for a Thriving Workforce and Economy,” connects employers with a dollar-for-dollar match from the Ohio Department of Children and Youth through the MidTown Child Care Benefit Fund. The approach brings businesses and public investment together to help families afford care while supporting a more dependable workforce.

Starting Point helps participating businesses design and administer their Child Care Benefits, from establishing contribution levels and employee eligibility to managing the benefit and providing reports to human resources. Its team also helps employees find local Child Care options that fit their families' needs.

“Employers want to help their teams with Child Care, but many don't know where to begin,” said Nancy Mendez, President and CEO of Starting Point.“This gives them a practical way to contribute, doubles the value of that investment and gives working parents a real person to help them find care.”

The recognition followed a national call for innovative ideas already being put into practice. TOOTRiS selected six finalists to present their solutions at WINGS, giving each organization seven minutes to share its approach and impact. Attendees then voted to determine the winners, with more than $10,000 in funding and support awarded across the program.

Starting Point earned the top distinction from an audience familiar with the challenges of making Child Care more accessible and affordable in their own communities.

“When a parent has dependable Child Care, the impact reaches far beyond that family. It strengthens a workplace, supports a provider and helps an entire community move forward,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“Starting Point brings those interests together and makes every employer dollar go further. Their work gives other communities something tangible to build on.”

Starting Point serves families, Child Care providers and employers across Northeast Ohio, including Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. Its employer services combine knowledge of the local Child Care market with personalized referrals and benefit administration, helping businesses support working parents without having to manage the process themselves.

The 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit, held September 14–16 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, brought together leaders from more than 40 states and Washington, D.C. Through presentations, peer discussions and the WINGS Awards Showcase, attendees shared practical solutions to challenges facing families, providers, employers and Child Care systems nationwide.

For more information about Starting Point's employer Child Care services, visit starting-point.

About Starting Point:

Starting Point connects families in Northeast Ohio with Child Care, education and out-of-school-time programs. The organization supports Child Care providers and works with employers and community partners to expand access to care and help children succeed in school and beyond.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest Child Care platform that partners with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable - empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRIS

+1 720-988-0984

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Starting Point Wins Platinum WINGS Award for Doubling Employer Child Care Contributions News Provided By TOOTRiS October 27, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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