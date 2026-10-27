Cyberrisk Alliance Debuts Financial Services AI Security Forum For Senior Industry Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New executive forum will bring together financial services leaders to address AI security, governance, fraud and operational risk

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance today announced the launch of the Financial Services AI Security Forum, a new executive event focused on the security, governance, fraud, risk and operational challenges emerging as artificial intelligence becomes embedded across financial services.Financial institutions are rapidly applying AI across security operations, fraud prevention, customer engagement, risk management and other business-critical functions. As adoption expands, leaders are confronting new questions about accountability, machine identity, delegated authority, regulatory expectations, and operational resilience.Taking place Wednesday, December 9, 2026, the inaugural forum is expected to convene 250 to 300 senior executives and decisionmakers spanning cybersecurity, technology, risk, fraud, compliance, identity, operational resilience and AI governance.“The financial services industry is moving quickly from experimenting with AI to embedding it into critical business and security functions,” said John K. Thompson, Professor, University of Michigan.“The Financial Services AI Security Forum is being built around the questions executives now have to answer in practice: how to govern models, agents, and agentic workflows, establish trust, manage new forms of risk, protect increasingly autonomous systems and move forward without sacrificing resilience or accountability.”The one-day program will examine issues shaping AI strategy across the sector, including:- AI Governance & Risk: Accountability, oversight, controls and enterprise risk models for responsible AI adoption- Identity, Machine Trust & Delegated Authority: How AI agents, machine identities and delegated decision-making are changing established trust models- Fraud, Financial Crime & AI: How AI is reshaping attack patterns and financial crime detection- Operational Resilience & Regulatory Readiness: Preparing for AI-related operational risk, business continuity requirements and evolving regulatory expectations- Autonomous Security Operations & Agentic AI: Evaluating autonomous workflows and the changing relationship between human expertise and AI-driven security operationsProgramming will include an opening keynote, executive panels, leadership discussions, a financial crime case study or fireside chat, an industry spotlight, an executive networking lunch and a closing discussion on autonomous security operations and agentic AI.The inaugural program will feature senior leaders from across the financial services and cybersecurity communities, bringing together perspectives from financial institutions, industry organizations, technology providers, and public-sector organizations. Speakers and participants include:- Ari Kaufmann, Security Engineering & Enablement, Mastercard- Deepak Gaiwad, SVP, Head of Data & AI Products, PNC- John Cohen, ABC News Contributor,“Assessing the Threat”; Executive Director, Center for Internet Security; Former Top DHS Intelligence Analyst- Donna Ross, CISO, Radian Financial- Molly Dodge, Senior Information Security Analyst, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia- Venkata Ramanand, AVP, Technology & AI, Barclays- Abhishek Mittal, EVP, Chief Product & AI Officer, AML RightSource- Daniel Garrie, Co-Founder, Law & Forensics; Professor, Harvard School of Continuing Education- Susan Koski, Former CISO, PNC- Judd Rubin, CEO, Accountability- Manish Andhy, Financial Services AI Executive, Teradata“AI has quickly moved from an emerging technology discussion to one of the most important strategic conversations happening across financial services,” said J.D. Miller, SVP, Communities Event Programming, CyberRisk Alliance, and author of Ringmaster of AI.“What makes this moment so significant is the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, fraud, identity, governance and risk. These issues can no longer be addressed in silos. This forum will bring the leaders responsible for each of those areas into one room for practical, candid conversations about what is happening now, what is coming next and how financial institutions can embrace the opportunities of AI while managing the new risks that come with it.”Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Financial Services AI Security Forum on December 9. Learn more:About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at .

Matthew Russell

CyberRisk Alliance

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CyberRisk Alliance Debuts Financial Services AI Security Forum for Senior Industry Leaders News Provided By CyberRisk Alliance October 27, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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