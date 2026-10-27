Traverse City Orthodontist Launches Organic Hand And Body Lotion Developed After Decades Of Clinical Hand Washing

Two scents, one simple formula. Lavender for a soft, calming scent, Fragrance Free for anyone who'd rather skip it. Both are made with organic coconut oil, cocoa butter and olive squalane, and absorb quickly without feeling greasy, so you can get right ba

Oonly Organic Hand & Body Lotion, made without glycerin or petroleum, grew out of Dr. Ronald Lints' search for a lotion for his own dry, overworked hands

- Dr. LintsTRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oonly Organic, a Traverse City skincare company founded by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Ronald Lints, has launched Oonly Organic Hand & Body Lotion, a lotion made with organic ingredients that Lints developed after more than 30 years of frequent hand washing, scrubbing, gloving and sanitizing in orthodontic practice.Healthcare workers often wash and sanitize their hands many times a day, which can leave skin dry and cracked. Lints experienced this firsthand. As his hands became dry and irritated, he began looking more closely at the lotions he used and what was in them.“I've been an orthodontist for over 30 years, and I truly love what I do,” said Lints.“But it came at a cost.”Lints had also developed allergic rashes from latex, which led him to switch to synthetic gloves. Rather than continue trying other lotions, he began experimenting at home with coconut and grape seed oils. Some of the inspiration came from his garden, where he grows blueberries, cucumbers, pumpkins and lavender without chemical pesticides.The early formulas took many attempts. Some were too greasy, while others separated or did not hold up in the heat. One early version, made with beeswax, was nicknamed“Bear Approved.” Lints kept adjusting the recipe until he had a formula that worked on his own hands, then began sharing it with friends, neighbors and patients, who soon asked for more.“That's when I knew I was onto something,” Lints said.Lints then refined the formula with specialists, replacing the beeswax with olive wax, since some people are allergic to honey and beeswax and olive wax blends more easily with the other ingredients.The finished lotion is made with food-grade quality ingredients, including certified organic, fair-trade unrefined coconut oil, organic grape seed oil, organic cocoa seed butter and olive-derived squalane. It is made without petroleum, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrance or glycerin. The lotion has also been verified as compatible with chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), an antiseptic commonly used in healthcare settings. It is vegan, cruelty-free and manufactured in the United States.For Lints, the connection between his two careers is straightforward.“For decades, my career has been about creating healthy smiles,” Lints said.“With Oonly Organic, I get to extend that same care to people's hands.”About Oonly OrganicOonly Organic is a skincare company founded by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Ronald Lints and run by a small team in Traverse City, Michigan. The company grew from Lints' search for a lotion for his own dry, overworked hands after years in orthodontic practice. Oonly Organic develops hand and body care products made with carefully selected ingredients and manufactured in the USA.

Nicole Steffen

Oonly Organic

+1 231-878-1898

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Traverse City Orthodontist Launches Organic Hand and Body Lotion Developed After Decades of Clinical Hand Washing News Provided By Nicole Steffen Design LLC October 27, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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