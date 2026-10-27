HIP Video Promo Presents: Jourdin Pauline & Buddy Release Brand New Music Video For CONCENTR888

Jourdin Pauline Puts a Risqué Spin on a Playground Chant With“CONCENTR888”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jourdin Pauline is on FIRE! This talented creative has roughly two million Instagram followers, nearly 200,000 on TikTok, and posts that collect millions of likes. The Guyana-born, Los Angeles-based pop artist is having a moment online, and her new single doesn't shy away from the spotlight. On“CONCENTR888,” featuring Buddy (aka Simmie 'Buddy” Sims III), she turns a familiar concentration game into a sexually explicit challenge to pay attention.

The track borrows the game's chant and its essential rule: keep the rhythm or you're out. Here, Jourdin Pauline swaps innocent answers for double entendres and direct demands. An Aqua Man reference, a question about how many licks it takes, and a chorus insisting on concentration give the lyrics their mischievous momentum. The chant returns throughout, ending with a teasing question:“Did you learn anything?”

The title has another layer of wordplay. Eight is her favorite number, which she associates with infinity and abundance. It also plays on“ate,” slang for an exceptional performance. Jourdin Pauline describes the lyrics as“very out there and risqué,” but the humor is central to the song. She isn't disguising what it's about; she's finding different ways to make the same suggestion. Buddy's star is shining brightly too; his feature (he's starring in the FX hit TV series The Drop: A Snowfall Saga) brings a longstanding connection to the release. Jourdin Pauline has known him since she was sixteen, when he became one of her first friends in Los Angeles. She has spoken about his dedication to the arts and her wish to see him realize his potential. Their collaboration draws on a friendship that predates this release by years.

“CONCENTR888” follows“Stuck in the Moment,”“Lustful Desires,” and“Nasty,” previous releases that reflect her willingness to tackle provocative material. Outside the songs, her approach is notably focused. She doesn't measure herself against other artists and has learned to filter out Los Angeles' distractions.“I stay in focus - tunnel vision on what I'm building,” she says. This time, the instruction in her chorus also describes her working philosophy.

The accompanying music video shows another side of her relationship with performance. Jourdin Pauline admits she was nervous during filming, even though she looks composed on camera. Watching the footage afterward, she realized how much she'd enjoyed the experience. It's a telling contrast from an artist whose lyrics are anything but hesitant: the confidence in the finished video doesn't erase the nerves she felt making it.

What she's building remains connected to Guyana. She returns regularly to the country where she was born and proudly calls herself the Guyanese pop princess. She wants to carry her homeland's name into a wider pop conversation and show girls from backgrounds like hers that they can pursue the same ambition. Her follower counts describe the scale of her current audience; representing Guyana is part of what she wants to do with that reach.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Jourdin Pauline & Buddy release brand new music video for "CONCENTR888" News Provided By HIP Video Promo October 27, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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