Ballon D'or Crowns Putellas's Return To Top Of Women's Game

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alexia Putellas picked up her third Ballon d'Or in her new home city of London on Monday, crowning a spectacular return to the top of women's football after injury cut her down in her prime.

Putellas previously picked up the prize for the best player in the world in 2021 and 2022 as the creative heartbeat of an all-conquering Barcelona side.

But an anterior cruciate ligament tear just as she was preparing for Spain's bid to win Euro 2022 derailed her rise to global stardom.

Putellas recovered to play a bit part role in Spain's World Cup triumph a year later, but was overshadowed by team-mate Aitana Bonmati for both club and country as it took nearly two years to rediscover her best form.

"Ever since I suffered the injury, I've been trying to enjoy every moment as if it were my last, because you never know if it'll happen again," Putellas told AFP in an interview last month.

Bonmati took on the mantle of the world's best player, becoming a three-time Ballon d'Or winner between 2023 and 2025 until she was also sidelined by a leg break.

With the emphasis back on Putellas, she rose to the challenge, helping Barcelona regain the Champions League last season in dominant fashion.

"I never felt that the (Ballon d'Or) trophy was 'mine'... Having already experienced it once, I'm able to enjoy it even more now," she added.

Having achieved all that she could in Catalonia, Putellas embarked on a new adventure, joining London City Lionesses.

Owned by American businesswoman Michele Kang, the Lionesses are aiming to break the mould as the only fully independent team in England's top division.

"It's a complete change in my life. It's a constant, daily learning process: the culture, the language, moving to a new country, a new city," said the 32-year-old.

"I knew that if I ever had to end my time at Barca, it wouldn't make much sense to repeat what I'd already experienced in the next chapter, mainly because it's impossible.

"It had to be something completely different. It's practically a brand-new club, with everything yet to be written, so I'm trying to bring that winning culture and mentality with me."

The Putellas effect is already being felt in the English Women's Super League with the Lionesses sat just behind Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table and ahead of traditional giants Arsenal.

The move could also benefit Spain's chances of retaining the World Cup next year with their star player facing a lesser workload without European football this season.

"It was one of the things I took into account. There's a long way to go, and my focus is on the day-to-day, but I also believe that these kinds of environments are what will prepare me to perform at my best," she said.

For now, there is a Ballon d'Or to savor and a new life in London to build.

Putellas Ballon d'Or Barcelona