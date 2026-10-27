ZF Europe Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

ZF Europe Finance B.V.: Indicative Maximum Acceptance Amount in relation to the Tender Offer.

27.10.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST

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ZF North America Capital, Inc. in respect of its USD 600,000,000 6.875 per cent. notes due 2028 (Rule 144A CUSIP No.: 98877DAD7 / ISIN: US98877DAD75 and Regulation S CUSIP No.: U98737AF3 / ISIN: USU98737AF34) (unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG), ZF Europe Finance B.V. in respect of its EUR 167,300,000 2.500 per cent. notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2010039977), and EUR 800,000,000 4.750 per cent. notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS2757520965) (unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG), and ZF Finance GmbH in respect of its EUR 68,900,000 2.000 per cent. notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2338564870), EUR 265,000,000 2.250 per cent. notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2399851901), and EUR 750,000,000 3.750 per cent. notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2231331260) (unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG) hereby announce the indicative Maximum Acceptance Amount in relation to the Tender Offer. October 27, 2026. ZF North America Capital, Inc., ZF Europe Finance B.V. and ZF Finance GmbH (each an“Offeror”, and together the“Offerors”) refer to their announcement of October 26, 2026 in respect of: (i) the invitation by ZF North America Capital, Inc. to holders of its outstanding USD 600,000,000 6.875 per cent. notes due 2028 (Rule 144A CUSIP No.: 98877DAD7 / ISIN: US98877DAD75 and Regulation S CUSIP No.: U98737AF3 / ISIN: USU98737AF34) (the“2028 USD Notes”) issued by ZF North America Capital, Inc. and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG to tender these notes for purchase by ZF North America Capital, Inc. for cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below), provided that ZF North America Capital, Inc. will only accept for purchase up to USD 200 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 USD Notes (the“2028 USD Notes Cap”); (ii) the invitation by ZF Europe Finance B.V. to holders of its outstanding EUR 167,300,000 2.500 per cent. notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2010039977) (the“2.500% 2027 Notes”) and EUR 800,000,000 4.750 per cent. notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS2757520965) (the“4.750% 2029 Notes”) issued by ZF Europe Finance B.V. and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG to tender these notes for purchase by ZF Europe Finance B.V. for cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below); and (iii) the invitation by ZF Finance GmbH to holders of its outstanding EUR 68,900,000 2.000 per cent. notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2338564870) (the“2.000% 2027 Notes”), EUR 265,000,000 2.250 per cent. notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2399851901) (the“2.250% 2028 Notes”) and EUR 750,000,000 3.750 per cent. notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2231331260) (the“3.750% 2028 Notes”) issued by ZF Finance GmbH and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG to tender these notes for purchase by ZF Finance GmbH for cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below), (each note under (i), (ii) and (iii) a“Note” and together the“Notes”, each series of the Notes a“Series”, and each of the invitations by the Offerors in respect of a Series under (i), (ii) and (iii) a“Tender Offer” and together, the“Tender Offers”). The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the New Financing Condition and the other conditions contained in a tender offer memorandum dated October 26, 2026 (the“Tender Offer Memorandum”) prepared by the Offerors and is subject to the offer restrictions set in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender and Information Agent as set out below. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Announcement of the Maximum Acceptance Amount Following the pricing of the New Notes, the Offerors announce that the Maximum Acceptance Amount, being the maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes across all Series that the Offerors propose (subject to the USD Notes Cap and the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) to accept for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer, is currently expected to be USD 800,000,000. The Maximum Acceptance Amount set out in this notice is indicative. The Offerors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less of the Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer than the Maximum Acceptance Amount announced in this notice (or none), and to increase or decrease the Maximum Acceptance Amount at any time hereafter and prior to the announcement of results as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum, in each case, subject to the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum and applicable law. The Maximum Acceptance Amount will be confirmed in the announcement of results, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. To determine whether the Maximum Acceptance Amount has been reached on the Expiration Time, the Offerors will convert the principal amount of Euro Notes of each series that has been tendered into U.S. dollars using the applicable exchange rates, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time at the Expiration Time, as reported on the Bloomberg screen page“BFIX” (or, if such screen is unavailable, a generally recognized source for currency quotations selected by the Dealer Managers with quotes as of a time as close as reasonably possible). Acceptance of the Tender Offer The Offerors are under no obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to any Tender Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Offerors of Notes tendered pursuant to a Tender Offer is at the sole and absolute discretion of the Offerors and tenders may be rejected by the Offerors for any reason, subject to the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum and applicable law. Further Information Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on the procedures for, participating in any Tender Offer. Questions and requests for assistance in connection with (i) the Tender Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers, and (ii) the delivery of Tender Instructions may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent, the contact details for each of which are set out below: THE DEALER MANAGERS BofA Securities Europe SA

51 rue La Boétie

75008 Paris France Email:... Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone (Europe): +33 1 877 01057 Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292-0070 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG Börsenplatz 9 60313 Frankfurt am Main Federal Republic of Germany Email:... Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969 Mizuho Bank Europe N.V.

Atrium Amsterdam, 3rd Floor Strawinskylaan 3053 1077 ZX Amsterdam The Netherlands Email:... Attention: Liability Management

Telephone: +34 91 790 7559 Mizuho Securities USA LLC

1271 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10020 United States Email:... Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephones: +1 (212) 205-7741 (collect) +1 (866) 271-7403 UniCredit Bank GmbH Arabellastraße 12 81925 München Federal Republic of Germany Email:... Telephone: +49 89 378 15582 UniCredit Capital Markets LLC 150 East 42nd Street New York, New York 10017 United States of America Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: +1 212-672-5390 TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT Kroll Issuer Services Limited The News Building 3 London Bridge Street London SE1 9SG United Kingdom Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880 Attention: Owen Morris Email: ... Tender Offer Website: Disclaimer This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire or exchange any notes is being made pursuant to this announcement. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information, which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Tender Offer. None of the Offerors, the Dealer Managers, the Tender and Information Agent, or any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should participate in the Tender Offer. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States. Offer and Distribution Restrictions This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any related documents do not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation or an invitation to offer to sell Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any persons to or from whom, such solicitation or invitation is unlawful, and invitations for offers to sell will not be accepted from Holders located or resident in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, any actions in connection with the Tender Offer shall be deemed to be made on behalf of the Offerors by one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. In addition to the representations referred to below in respect of the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Belgium, each Holder participating in the Tender Offer will also be deemed to give certain representations in respect of the other jurisdictions referred to above and generally as set out in the section of the Tender Offer Memorandum entitled“Procedures for Tendering Notes.” Any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer from a Holder that is unable to make these representations will not be accepted. Each of the Offerors, the Dealer Managers and the Tender and Information Agent reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to investigate, in relation to any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer, whether any such representation given by a Holder is correct and, if such investigation is undertaken and as a result the Offerors determine (for any reason) that such representation is not correct, such tender of Notes shall not be accepted. United States Each Holder participating in the Tender Offer will represent that (1) if it is located in the United States, it is either a“qualified institutional buyer” within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act or an institutional“accredited investor” as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3) or (7) under the Securities Act for informational use solely in connection with their consideration of the Tender Offer, or (2) if it is located outside the United States, (i) it is not participating in the Tender Offer from the United States (including its territories and possessions) and it is not a U.S. person, or (ii) it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States (including its territories and possessions) that is not giving an offer to participate in the Tender Offer from the United States (including its territories and possessions) and who is not a U.S. person. Italy None of the Tender Offer, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (“CONSOB”) pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Tender Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (“Italy”) as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the“Financial Services Act”) and article 35-bis, paragraph 4, of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes may tender their Notes in the Tender Offer through authorized intermediaries (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of February 15, 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority. Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes or the Tender Offer. United Kingdom The communication of the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the“FSMA”). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, being investment professionals as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“Financial Promotion Order”); (ii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order, including existing members and creditors of the Offerors; (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order; or (iv) any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated in accordance with the Financial Promotion Order. France The Tender Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France (“France”). Neither the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other document or material relating to the Tender Offer has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) with the exception of individuals, acting for their own account, all as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier, are eligible to participate in the Tender Offer. Neither the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other offering material relating to the Tender Offer has been or will be submitted for clearance to the Autorité des marchés financiers. Belgium The Tender Offer does not constitute a public offering within the meaning of Articles 3, §1, 1° and 6, §1, of the Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids, as amended or replaced from time to time (the“Belgian Takeover Law”). The Tender Offer is exclusively conducted under applicable private placement exemptions and has therefore not been, and will not be, notified to, and neither the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other document or material relating to the Tender Offer has been, or will be, approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autorité des services et marchés financiers / Autoriteit voor financiële diensten en markten). Accordingly, the Tender Offer, the Tender Offer Memorandum, any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents relating to the Tender Offer may not be advertised, offered or distributed, directly or indirectly, to any person located and/or resident in Belgium other than to persons who qualify as“qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the“Prospectus Regulation”), as referred to in Article 6, §3 of the Belgian Takeover Law, and who are acting for their own account, or in other circumstances which do not constitute a public offering in Belgium pursuant to the Belgian Takeover Law. The Tender Offer Memorandum has been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Tender Offer. Accordingly, the information contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person in Belgium. 27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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