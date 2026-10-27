SA Vs AUS, 3Rd Test: Two Office Workers Hilariously Caught Watching Match Live From Their Desks

Day 1 of the third and final Test of the series between South Africa and Australia witnessed hilarious yet relatable scenes at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Tuesday, October 27.

Batting first in the first innings, South Africa were bundled out for 329 in 82.3 overs on the opening day of the series decider, with Marques Ackerman (95), Aiden Markram (98), David Bedingham (50), and Marco Jansen (52) leading the Proteas charge. Markram and Ackerman's 158-run opening partnership and then a crucial 95-run stand for the seventh wicket between Jansen and Rickelton (42) boosted the hosts' total past the 300-run mark.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack with figures of 6/73 at an economy rate of 4.40 in 16.3 overs. Nathan Lyon (2/71), Cooper Connolly (1/41), and Josh Hazlewood (1/59) chipped in with crucial wickets to keep the scoring checked and wrap up the South African innings before stumps.

Also Read:Mitchell Starc Leads Australia Fightback On Day One Of Newlands Third Test

Two Office Workers Caught Watching Match Live from Office Desks

As South Africa's batting effort ended, the highlight of the afternoon off the pitch belonged to two corporate employees working adjacent to the stadium premises. With Newlands Cricket Ground bordered by commercial offices around the venue, the TV broadcast cameras managed to capture two corporate employees working, sitting at their desks.

In a video that went viral, the two employees were sneakily watching Day 1 of the third Test through the windows of their office overlooking the ground, completely engrossed in the game while ignoring their work. However, the hilarity peaked when they were caught off-guard watching the match.

As soon as the camera panned on the window, the duo glanced up at the stadium's giant replay screen and realised that their slack was being broadcast. In a pure panic, the pair swiveled their chair around to face their computers, attempting a desperate pretense of being hard at work.

"Yes, our full attention will be on our work" Werner (@Werries_) October 27, 2026

Beware, our cameras see everything

#SSCricket #SAvAUS SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 27, 2026

Former Zimbabwe pacer turned commentator, Pommie Mbangwa, who was on air during the hilarious incident, could not contain his laughter and burst into chuckles as he exclaimed, "Sorry boys!" on live television.

However, those two employees were later seen turning their attention back to the match, providing another hilarious moment for viewers watching the live broadcast.

Netizens React to Two Office Workers Caught Watching Test

The viral video of two office workers watching South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test from their desks has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing relatable jokes about pretending to work whenever a manager walks in.

Taking to their X handles, many shared memes comparing the duo's reaction to students pretending to study when their parents enter the room, while others called the incident a scene straight out of The Office.

Another section of users described the office's location beside the cricket ground as a dream workplace, while others related to the employees' panic after realising they had been caught watching the match on live television.

@Werries_ Bro who decided to put offices there

- LekkerCricket (@LekkerCricket) October 27, 2026

@Werries_ Me in my office before my manager walks in the room

- Frustrated Indian (@underthsky0608) October 27, 2026

@Werries_ Seems something straight out of the Office

- Ryan (@imryan49) October 27, 2026

@Werries_ only in test match we can witness such things

- Baba E cricket (@BabaEcricket) October 27, 2026

@Werries_ Dream location for me to work

- Manish Kumar (@ManishSaysThat) October 27, 2026

Caught red-handed England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 27, 2026

Me as a child as soon as my mom enters the room and was assured I was studying!

Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 27, 2026

POV: Watching the match from the office... until the camera exposes you!

#SAvsAUS SportsGully Cricket (@sportsgullycric) October 27, 2026

When everyone's messing around in class but only you and your friend see the teacher come in Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) October 27, 2026

Me as soon as I see my manager.

- Wular* (@Kangir__) October 27, 2026

Tbh this would be me also, if my office was next to a cricket stadium with a view of the match...

- thatdamnguy (@guyfromtwitta) October 27, 2026

The Coldplay concert of cricket

- Prieur du Plessis (@prieurdp) October 27, 2026

Me pretending to study as soon as I saw my dad. Sandeep Yadav (@Kohliitak2) October 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Australia will assume their first innings on Day 2, as the visitors will open their response on Wednesday morning, having avoided a tricky short spell before stumps after wrapping up the hosts' final wicket right at the scheduled close of play.

With the series tied at 1-1, South Africa and Australia will look to seize the advantage on Day 2 of this thrilling series decider in Cape Town.

Also Read:Australia Suffer Major Blow as Steve Smith Misses Series Decider