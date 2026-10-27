Qatar Embassy In Mauritania Honours Qatar Charity's Medical Teams

Qatar's ambassador to Mauritania, Shaheen bin Ali al-Kaabi, hosted a ceremony to honour doctors and healthcare professionals who took part in Qatar Charity's medical campaigns in the country, recognising their efforts to provide specialised care for children.

Attendees included Cheikh Baye Ould M'Khaitrate, acting secretary-general of Mauritania's Ministry of Health; Ibrahim Abdulrahman al-Janahi, director of Development Operations at Qatar Charity; Ahmed Ould Ebe, director-general of the National Cardiology Centre; Omer Abdelaziz Mohamed, country director of Qatar Charity's Mauritania Branch; and Mohamed Ould Sidi Ahmed, acting director-general of the Specialities Hospital.

The ambassador thanked Qatar Charity and donors in Qatar for supporting the initiatives. He praised the campaigns' results in treating children with heart defects and providing cochlear implants, highlighting their impact on children and their families.

He also commended Mauritania's Ministry of Health for its co-operation and support, and thanked the National Cardiology Centre and the Specialities Hospital for helping ensure the campaigns' success. He praised the medical teams, consultants and healthcare staff for their dedication and humanitarian efforts.

Al-Janahi said the ceremony recognised exceptional efforts that went beyond medical treatment. The campaigns gave some children the chance to hear the voices of loved ones and friends, while others gained the opportunity to lead healthier, safer lives.

He said Qatar Charity views investment in health as an investment in communities' future.

Outlining the results, Omer Abdelaziz Mohamed said the heart defect treatment campaign provided care for 43 children, while 12 children benefited from the cochlear implant campaign.

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