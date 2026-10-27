PHCC To Hold 8Th PFAG Meeting

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will hold its eighth Partners and Family Advisory Group (PFAG) meeting via video conference on October 29, under the theme“Together We Shape Digital Transformation in Primary Healthcare.”

The meeting will focus on two main topics.

The first will address virtual consultation services, while the second will highlight“Nar'aakom” digital services.

The aim is to hear partner patients' experiences, views, and suggestions on developing digital services, improving access, and enhancing the overall user experience.

PHCC emphasised that engaging patients and their families represents a genuine partnership in its development journey, noting that the success of digital transformation extends beyond providing modern technologies and depends on their ease of use, safety, effectiveness, and responsiveness to the needs of different segments of society.

The meeting aims to turn participants' feedback and suggestions into practical opportunities for continuous improvement, support the development of more efficient and flexible digital services, enhance the patient experience, and strengthen the partnership between PHCC and the community in shaping the future of primary healthcare in Qatar.

Dr Mariam Ali Abdulmalik, managing director of PHCC, said:“The theme of the eighth meeting addresses both the present and future of healthcare: digital transformation in primary healthcare services. Digital services are becoming an increasingly important part of the patient experience. It is therefore essential to ensure that this transformation is easy to use, clear, safe and accessible to everyone, and that it genuinely responds to the actual needs of patients and their families.”

Dr Samya Ahmad al-Abdullah, assistant managing director for Operations and Clinical Affairs, and executive director of Operations Directorate at PHCC, said:“The quality of healthcare services is measured not only by how efficiently they are delivered; it begins with understanding patients' needs and expectations and identifying the challenges they may encounter at different stages of their healthcare journey.”

Dr Amal Abdullah al-Ali, executive director of Quality, Patient Safety and Innovation at PHCC, said:“Quality in healthcare begins with people: understanding their needs, listening to their experiences and responding to their expectations. From this perspective, PHCC believes that involving patients and their families in service development goes beyond listening to their views and feedback.”

Huda Mohsen al-Wahedi, executive director of Corporate Communications Directorate at PHCC, said:“The eighth meeting of our PFAG comes at a time when digital services have become an essential part of everyday life and of the healthcare experience. Our responsibility therefore extends beyond introducing these services to understanding how people experience using them, identifying the needs of patients and their families, and ensuring that digital communications and services reach them clearly, easily and reliably.

“From a corporate communications perspective, patients' voices must be treated with respect, accuracy and care. Their experiences and contributions must be communicated responsibly in ways that reflect their realities and safeguard their privacy and dignity.”

Primary Health Care Corporation Partners and Family Advisory Group