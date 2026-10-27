Doha Film Festival 2026 Announces Int'l Feature Film Competition Jury

Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026, today announced acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase as Head of its International Feature Film Competition Jury, bringing together an exceptional group of cinematic voices whose work challenges perspectives, transcends borders and illuminates the human experience.

Joining Kawase on the jury are celebrated French Tunisian actor Adam Bessa, influential Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, award-winning Palestinian filmmaker and artist Kamal Aljafari and visionary Italian documentary filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi.

Doha Film Festival DFF 2026