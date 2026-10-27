Mou Signed To Promote Innovation, Sustainability In Municipal Services

Al Wakrah Municipality and Doha University of Science and Technology (UDST) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen co-operation in innovation, sustainability, applied research, and modern technology, supporting the development of municipal operations and improving services for the community.

Al Wakrah Municipality signed the MoU on behalf of UDST, with Jaber Hassan al-Jaber, Director General of Al Wakrah Municipality, and Dr Salem Al-Naemi, President of the university, present.

The agreement covers co-operation in developing smart, sustainable solutions; utilising artificial intelligence applications and modern technologies; supporting scientific research and student initiatives; and implementing joint training and awareness programmes and activities.

Al-Jaber said the MoU reflects the municipality's commitment to strengthening partnerships with academic institutions and leveraging scientific expertise and modern technologies to improve municipal performance and enhance service quality.

Dr Al-Naemi highlighted the MoU's importance in strengthening integration between scientific research and municipal operational needs, while applying innovation and modern technologies to develop practical, sustainable solutions.