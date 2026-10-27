MOT Participates In IMO 2026 WMDPE In Korea

A Ministry of Transport (MOT)) delegation is in Busan, the Republic of Korea, for the 2026 World Maritime Day Parallel Event, running till today.

Attended by leaders of 169 countries, the 2026 WMDPE in Busan focuses on the theme ''From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence.”

MOT's participation is part of Qatar's preparations to host the event in 2028. The International Maritime Organisation Council recently approved Qatar's bid to host the World Maritime Day Parallel Event in 2028. Qatar's offer to host the event was accepted at the Council's 137th regular session.

The World Maritime Day Parallel Event was first celebrated in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2005, and is hosted in a different country each year. The WMDPE promotes the World Maritime Day theme, highlights the International Maritime Organisation's work, and brings together key actors and stakeholders in the maritime community to discuss relevant matters.

Ministry of Transport World Maritime Day Parallel Event