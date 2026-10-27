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Moci Opens 7Th Build Your House 2026

Moci Opens 7Th Build Your House 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 02:29:47

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani opened the 7th edition of Build Your House 2026, which runs from October 26-28 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), with more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries taking part.

Following the opening ceremony yesterday, HE Sheikh Faisal toured the exhibition halls, where he reviewed the latest products and services offered by participating local and international companies in construction, building and interior design, as well as smart and sustainable solutions for residential development.

Build Your House 2026

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Gulf Times

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