ABP And WCM-Q To Host Higher Education Forum

The Academic Bridge Programme (ABP), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education, in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), a QF partner university, is to host the 'Building Bridges to Higher Education: Advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Readiness and Global Competence' forum.

The forum will take place on November 14, under the patronage of Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). Registration is open until November 7 at

The one-day forum will explore practical strategies to help teachers and academic counsellors guide students toward educational pathways that align with their abilities and aspirations, while encouraging greater interest in STEM, as well as medical and healthcare fields.

Participants will also gain insights into university admission requirements, preparatory programmes, and the skills needed to succeed in higher education. The forum will address challenges students may face during their transition to university and explore ways to prepare them academically and personally for this important stage.

ABP Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education STEM