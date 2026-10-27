IFF Identifies Ten Consumer Moments Reshaping Food And Beverage Innovation In The GLP-1 Era

“What GLP-1 users need from food and beverage products depends on the moment, and those needs can change many times throughout the day,” said Yuvraj Arora, president of IFF Taste.“The most successful innovations will be designed around the occasions that matter most to consumers, delivering the right balance of nutrition, enjoyment and functionality for each one. Understanding these moments can unlock entirely new avenues for innovation."

While much of the industry conversation has focused on reduced food intake, IFF's research points to a broader shift in consumer behavior. Consumers are re-evaluating their food and beverage choices throughout the day to meet different needs. These moments range from protein-focused morning routines and post-workout recovery to planned indulgence, hydration, social occasions and end-of-day comfort.

IFF's report provides a formulation roadmap to help manufacturers design products that appeal to the rapidly growing number of GLP-1 users, highlighting ten consumer moments:

Protein-First Wake-Up: Consumers seek an easy, appealing way to start the day and make progress toward their nutrition goals . Midday Bridge: Late morning through to early afternoon, consumers look for satisfying nourishment between meals without feeling overly full. Post-Dose Recovery Window: Many GLP-1 users report discomfort or heightened sensory sensitivity around dosing. They may prefer mild flavors and easy-to-consume formats. On-the-Go Fuel Stop: Busy schedules create demand for convenient, portable options with flexible portions. End-of-Day Emotional Reset: After a stressful day of work or study, GLP-1 users often seek comfort through familiar flavors and appealing textures. Planned Indulgence: This moment centers on a deliberate choice to enjoy food. Consumers intentionally choose small, enjoyable treats that deliver on flavor and satisfaction. Nutritional Insurance Check: At the end of the day, some consumers assess whether their intake has met their nutritional goals. Post-Workout Reward: After physical activity, consumers may want a reward. This moment offers opportunities to combine a refreshing sensory experience with relevant nutrition. Social Table Moment: When consumers want to enjoy food in a social setting, flexible servings, shareable formats and culturally familiar flavors can make their participation easier. Compliance Snack: Consumers seek confidence that their choices align with their nutrition and wellness objectives.

The report also identifies Hydration Plus, bringing the Consumer Moments approach into beverage design. This is a growing area of opportunity for beverage developers. Rather than viewing hydration as a single necessity, the research identifies five hydration need states: Replenish, Maintain, Revitalize, Perform and Connect, providing a framework for designing beverages that better align with consumers' evolving routines and expectations.

"One of the clearest findings is that nutrition isn't the only thing consumers are thinking about," said Mark Haupt, chief medical officer and vice president of Health Sciences R&D for IFF Health & Biosciences. "What remains constant is the desire for foods and beverages that help them meet their health goals while still enjoying the experience."

IFF's report,“GLP-1 Consumer Moments of Opportunity,” follows its breakthrough 2025 GLP-1 Consumer Opportunity Outlook. To develop this new report, IFF partnered with InsightsNow, an AI-powered market research service, combining proprietary consumer research with GLP-1 users, analysis on snacking behaviors, review of more than 25,000 social media posts related to GLP-1 use and snacking, and secondary industry data. The project also leveraged InsightsNow's trademarked AI-powered behavioral intelligence platform, ClairaTM1, to uncover the relationships between consumer context, internal needs and external motivators.

Download the full report here.

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