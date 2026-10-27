Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm JKIT

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting expands its digital and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with John Keells IT (JKIT), a Sri Lanka-based technology solutions provider.

JKIT provides technology consulting and digital transformation services to organizations across multiple industries, including aviation, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. The firm's capabilities span enterprise applications, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation. Leveraging strategic relationships with leading technology providers, including SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Databricks, and AWS, JKIT helps organizations modernize their technology infrastructure, streamline operations, strengthen decision-making, and drive business growth.

“Organizations today are looking to accelerate their digital and AI transformation and need practical ways to translate innovation into measurable business value,” said Dr. Ramesh Shanmuganathan, CEO of John Keells IT.“Our team focuses on helping clients build a resilient digital core, harness data and AI, and create connected platforms that improve customer experiences and business performance. Through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we broaden and deepen our capabilities and global reach, enabling John Keells IT to deliver integrated end-to-end services and create greater value for our clients, our people, and our wider stakeholders.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added,“JKIT brings deep technical expertise and a strong understanding of how technology can address complex business needs. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions that connect business strategy with technology execution. JKIT's capabilities complement our expanding consulting platform and enhance the value we can deliver to clients globally.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink