MUFG Investor Services Appoints Mcallister Kirschner Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MUFG Investor Services today announced the appointment of McAllister (Mac) Kirschner as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. John Sergides has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of MUFG Investor Services for health-related reasons.

Kirschner has served as Chief Operating Officer of MUFG Investor Services since 2018, overseeing business and banking operations across public and private markets. He joined MUFG Investor Services in 2016 and previously served as Global Head of Relationship Management, bringing extensive knowledge of the business, its clients, and operations. Before joining MUFG Investor Services, Kirschner was a Managing Director in BlackRock's Global Fund Services business, where he led teams responsible for shareholder servicing, fund administration, and trade operations supporting BlackRock's alternative investments business. Prior to BlackRock, he led the Investor Relations team at Quellos Group, LLC, whose private funds business was subsequently acquired by BlackRock.

With approximately $1.29 trillion in assets under administration, MUFG Investor Services is a global leader in asset servicing for alternative investment managers. MUFG remains firmly committed to its long-term growth and success. Under Kirschner's leadership, the firm will continue to strengthen its capabilities and expand its solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients.

MUFG Investor Services is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial groups.

About MUFG Investor Services

MUFG Investor Services is a trusted partner to many of the world's largest public and private funds, providing asset servicing and operational solutions built for alternatives. With $1.29 trillion in assets under administration, MUFG Investor Services offers fund administration, business process outsourcing, banking, fund financing, foreign exchange overlay, corporate and regulatory services, custody and depositary solutions, business consulting, and more. Operating from 16 locations worldwide, the business helps clients mitigate risk, enhance efficiency, and navigate the operational complexities of today's investment management landscape. As part of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial groups with approximately $3 trillion in assets, MUFG Investor Services combines specialized asset servicing expertise with the scale, resources, and financial strength of its parent group. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink