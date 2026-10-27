Cognite Spotlights UAE Industrial AI Momentum And Honors Regional Leaders At Impact World Tour Event In Abu Dhabi - AETO...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Cognite, the recognized global leader in Industrial AI, today announced the regional winners of its AI Impact Awards. Representatives from honorees ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Upstream joined nearly 200 senior leaders from energy, gas, and petrochemical organizations across the region at the latest stop on Cognite's 2026 Impact World Tour, which has already visited Houston, Oslo, Mumbai, and Tokyo, with more events scheduled through the end of the year.

Celebrating Regional Leadership: The AI Impact Awards

The AI Impact Awards Program celebrates achievements in AI-driven innovation, operational excellence, and the use of the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform to transform asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite honors regional winners at World Tour events as part of the agenda's focus on real-world achievement in Industrial AI. This year's winners in the EMEA region include:

ADNOC Gas received the Impact Award for Enterprise Scale, recognizing the continued development and scaling of its Industrial Data Intelligence (IDI) platform to strengthen access to contextualized operational data and support the deployment of digital and AI-enabled solutions. ADNOC Upstream received the Impact Award for Innovation in Production Optimization for its AiPSO project, which turns multi-source operational signals into a single, contextualized data foundation to optimize production workflows and resource efficiency in real time.

These winners join a distinguished group of past Impact Awards honorees that includes Cognite partners Microsoft, Radix, and Rockwell Automation; as well as Cognite customers Aker BP, Cosmo Energy, International Paper, SLB, and others.

Also On Hand: Industrial AI Innovators Sharing Their Expertise

The World Tour agenda featured customer perspectives from two organizations advancing the adoption of Industrial AI:

Borouge International - Ghalib Al Afifi, Senior Vice President, Global AI & Digital, shared how the global petrochemicals company is scaling AI across its global footprint through strategic partnerships and workforce capability building. ADNOC Offshore - Dr. Slahadin Al Ashair, Project Manager, Intelligent Operations Centre, discussed how its Digital Factory uses Cognite to power more than 11 AI-enabled digital twins through a Reality-Based Prescriptive Analytics (RB-PdsM) approach he helped pioneer.

Deepening Cognite's Commitment to the UAE

The Abu Dhabi event builds on Cognite's continued investment in the region. Last year, the company incorporated a dedicated UAE entity, establishing a local hub for expertise, technology, and customer support. The move reflects Cognite's commitment to its growing customer base across the Middle East as the UAE positions itself as a global leader in applied AI.

"Customer innovation with Industrial AI and data is moving faster than ever, and value is being delivered at scale in more creative ways than we've ever seen," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "The success we're celebrating in Abu Dhabi is a powerful example of what's possible when industrial leaders scale AI across their operations. Cognite remains committed to supporting the region's initiatives and helping them achieve true business impact."

About the 2026 Impact World Tour

The 2026 Impact World Tour is a global series of dynamic, one-day events designed for industrial leaders, data engineers, and ecosystem partners. Through interactive platform demonstrations, deep technical learning, and peer-led best practice discussions, attendees engage directly with Cognite experts and each other to build expertise in transforming complex data into production-ready AI solutions. The tour equips participants with the practical knowledge and connections necessary to drive real production efficiency and achieve transformative business impact.

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, life sciences, and power and renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial data & AI platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at , and follow us on LinkedIn.

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