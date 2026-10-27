AHS Properties To Launch USD 1.3 Billion AHS Twin Towers, A Grade A Commercial Office Building On Sheikh Zayed Road - AE...

AHS Properties is set to launch AHS Twin Towers, its new commercial development on Sheikh Zayed Road, following the AED 1.1 billion acquisition of Shangri-La Dubai. The property will undergo a major transformation into a Grade A commercial destination.

Positioned on one of Dubai's most prominent commercial corridors, AHS Twin Towers will introduce a new architectural identity for the property. The project has been designed by Gensler, an internationally recognised architecture and design firm, with interiors by AHS Atelier, the company's in-house design studio, bringing a bespoke approach to materiality, detailing and craftsmanship throughout the development.

AHS Twin Towers will comprise ground floor plus 50. The development will offer flexible Grade A office environments supported by an integrated mix of business, wellness and lifestyle amenities. More than 30,000 sq. ft. will be dedicated to wellness and fitness, alongside over 12,000 sq. ft. of culinary experiences and more than 1,000 parking spaces. The wider offering will include an elevated dining destination, a private wellness sanctuary with a dedicated lap pool, executive business lounges and a landscaped rooftop sky garden.

Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties, said:“AHS Twin Towers represents our next major step in Dubai's commercial real estate market. Businesses in Dubai are expecting more from prime commercial real estate than ever before. Location will always remain fundamental, but today there is a much greater focus on design, amenities and the overall experience a building can offer. By transforming Shangri-La Dubai into AHS Twin Towers, we are bringing these elements together at one of Sheikh Zayed Road's most established addresses. Our aim is to create a workplace that reflects how companies and their teams want to work today, and to set a new standard for the commercial assets Dubai's next phase of growth will demand.”

AHS Twin Towers builds on the track record of AHS Tower, the company's first Grade A commercial development, which sold out for more than USD 700 million during development.

ABOUT AHS PROPERTIES

AHS Properties is a Dubai-based luxury real estate developer founded in 2021 by Emirati entrepreneur Abbas Sajwani, specialising in residential and commercial properties across the UAE.

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