Pukka Shares A Guide To Warming, Spiced Herbal Teas For Cosy Season, From Festive Afternoons To Winter Nights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the clocks went back on Sunday 25 October and the darker evenings ushered in cosy season, Pukka groups five of its organic blends by occasion, from a warming, festive cup in the day to a gently spiced or floral blend at bedtime, with the ingredients and flavours behind each one

United Kingdom, London, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the evenings draw in and the clocks went back on Sunday 25 October, organic herbal tea brand Pukka is sharing a guide to its warming and spiced blends for cosy season. From ginger, orange and star anise to cinnamon, vanilla and apple, the guide groups five Pukka teas by when they fit into a winter day: a warming cup on a cold afternoon, a festive spiced brew over the holidays, or a bedtime blend perfect for a winter evening wind-down.

Key facts



For a warming, festive spiced cup: Pukka Winter Warmer, with ginger, rooibos, orange and star anise

For a sweet, cinnamon-spiced cup any time of the day: Pukka Vanilla Chai, with cinnamon, ginger and vanilla

For a gently spiced bedtime cup: Pukka Night Time Apple Chai, with chamomile, apple and cinnamon

For a floral bedtime cup: Pukka Night Time, with valerian, chamomile, lavender and oat flower

For a fruity bedtime cup: Pukka Night Time Berry, with chamomile, blackcurrant, blackberry and hibiscus

All five blends are available in packs of 20 tea bags

All Pukka products are certified organic

Pukka tea packaging is 100% recyclable and the tea bags are certified home compostable Available at selected retailers, RRP £4.99 (1)*

Warming blends for cold days and festive afternoons

For a warming, festive spiced cup: Pukka Winter Warmer

Pukka Winter Warmer is an organically certified blend of warming ginger, smooth rooibos and orange peel, with an aromatic twist of star anise for a festive touch. Ginger leads with warming depth, rooibos follows with a smooth, sweet taste, and orange peel and star anise complete the blend with an aromatic finish. With 23% ginger root and 18% rooibos leaf, Pukka Winter Warmer is comforting, warmly spiced and full of flavour: a delicious way to lift your spirits and warm your soul on a cold winter day.

For a sweet, cinnamon-spiced cup: Pukka Vanilla Chai

Pukka Vanilla Chai is an indulgent, organically certified blend of sweet vanilla, warming cinnamon and aromatic ginger. Cinnamon leads with a comforting richness, ginger follows with a lively kick to shake up the senses, and vanilla wraps it all in a soft, sweet embrace. Gently spiced with a naturally sweet finish, Pukka Vanilla Chai is a naturally indulgent treat to be enjoyed any time of the day, from a cold afternoon to curling up with a book.

Night Time blends for cold winter nights

For a gently spiced bedtime cup: Pukka Night Time Apple Chai

Pukka Night Time Apple Chai is a gentle blend of floral chamomile, warming cinnamon and sweet apple. Chamomile takes centre stage as a ritual before bedtime, cinnamon adds warmth, gently hugging the senses, and apple follows with a soft, sweet note. Together they create a gently spiced, organic bedtime brew for cosy winter evenings. (2)

For a floral bedtime cup: Pukka Night Time

Pukka Night Time is a fragrant blend of organic bedtime herbs to help you unwind. Dreamy valerian takes the lead, earthy and musky, while chamomile and lavender follow with delicately sweet, floral notes, alongside oat flower. (3)

For a fruity bedtime cup: Pukka Night Time Berry

Pukka Night Time Berry is an organically certified blend of calming chamomile, jammy blackcurrant and blackberry, with rich hibiscus for a ruby-red infusion. Fruity and full of flavour, it is a delicious way to wind down and welcome sweet dreams on a winter night. (4)





Frequently asked questions

What is a good warming Pukka tea to drink in winter?

For a warming cup on a cold day, Pukka suggests Pukka Winter Warmer or Pukka Vanilla Chai. Pukka Winter Warmer blends warming ginger, smooth rooibos, orange peel and star anise, with 23% ginger root and 18% rooibos leaf, for a comforting, warmly spiced cup. Pukka Vanilla Chai blends warming cinnamon, aromatic ginger and sweet vanilla, and can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Which Pukka tea combines ginger and cinnamon for winter?

Pukka Vanilla Chai combines warming cinnamon and aromatic ginger with sweet vanilla. Cinnamon leads with a comforting richness, ginger follows with a lively kick, and vanilla rounds the blend off with a soft, sweet finish. For a ginger-led cup without cinnamon, Pukka Winter Warmer pairs ginger with rooibos, orange peel and star anise.

What spiced ginger tea from Pukka suits a cold winter evening?

Pukka Winter Warmer is Pukka's ginger-led winter blend. Ginger leads with warming depth, rooibos adds a smooth, sweet taste, and orange peel and star anise finish the cup with an aromatic, festive touch. Later in the evening, Pukka Night Time Apple Chai offers a gently spiced bedtime alternative, blending chamomile with warming cinnamon and sweet apple. Chamomile is traditionally known to support normal mental relaxation.

Which Pukka tea has a festive spiced flavour?

Pukka Winter Warmer is Pukka's festive spiced blend, combining warming ginger and smooth rooibos with orange peel and star anise for a festive touch. For a sweeter, cinnamon-led cup, Pukka Vanilla Chai blends cinnamon, ginger and vanilla. Both are herbal blends sold in packs of 20 tea bags.

What Pukka tea is good for curling up with a book or by the fire in winter?

For a cosy cup in the day, Pukka Vanilla Chai is a gently spiced, naturally indulgent blend of cinnamon, ginger and vanilla to enjoy any time of the day, while Pukka Winter Warmer offers ginger, rooibos, orange and star anise. For reading before bed, Pukka Night Time Apple Chai blends chamomile, cinnamon and apple into a gently spiced bedtime brew. Chamomile is traditionally known to support normal mental relaxation.

What Pukka tea could I serve to guests over the Christmas holidays?

Pukka's winter blends offer a choice of flavours for different guests and times of day: Pukka Winter Warmer for festive ginger, orange and star anise, Pukka Vanilla Chai for sweet cinnamon and vanilla, and Pukka Night Time Apple Chai, a gently spiced blend of chamomile, cinnamon and apple, for later in the evening. Pukka suggests infusing each for up to 15 minutes.





(1) Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

(2) Chamomile is traditionally known to support normal mental relaxation. Consume as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

(3) Chamomile and lavender are traditionally known to help maintain a normal sleep. Enjoy at least 3 cups a day for optimum effect. Drink as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.

(4) Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain a normal sleep. Enjoy at least 2 cups a day for optimum effect. Drink as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.





About Pukka Herbs

Founded in 2001 from a shared belief in the extraordinary power of plants, Pukka was born to do things differently. Our expert herbalists craft every organic blend as a celebration of the natural world, its beauty, its brilliance. We simply help it shine.

Pukka means 'authentic and genuine' in Hindi, and that spirit runs through everything we do. Each herbal blend is nature at its finest, delicious, purposeful, and crafted with genuine care.

We are passionate about sourcing fairly, and ethically, working with Fair for Life and FairWild to ensure ingredients are grown and gathered with respect, for people and for plants. All Pukka teas are organically certified, supporting soil biodiversity, one cup at a time. All our blends are available in home compostable tea bags and recyclable packaging.

For more information, visit or follow us on social media at @pukkaherbs.





CONTACT: Laura Hettenbach...