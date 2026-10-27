Venus Williams Reveals Her Secret For What Women Fear Most

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tennis Legend's Breast Cancer Prevention PSA Receives Millions of Views in AMC Theaters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennis legend Venus Williams has revealed in a new video message her strategy for one of women's greatest fears. Breast cancer now reaches one in eight American women. To attack the epidemic, Williams teamed up with cancer surgeon Kristi Funk, MD, to create a short public service announcement that is playing at movie theaters throughout the U.S.

“It was a stroke of genius,” said Neal Barnard, MD, president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.“Movies are the one place young people put their phones down and actually pay attention.”

In the video, Williams introduces Dr. Funk, former director of the breast center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, who points out that a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of cancer and help keep it from coming back, and Williams reveals“I'm managing my own autoimmune disease by eating plants.” Williams credits the diet switch for her return to form after a health decline between 2007 and 2011.

Williams wanted no compensation for participation in the campaign and was motivated by the desire to spread a lifesaving message. She was praised by the medical community for her advocacy.“Venus Williams has long been a symbol of strength on court; now she is helping women to take power into their own hands,” Dr. Barnard said. The video message echoes American Medical Association policy that encourages plant-based diets for reducing breast cancer risk.

Just 19% of women said a healthcare provider had discussed with them nutrition's role in breast cancer risk in a 2025 Physicians Committee/Morning Consult survey. Williams' message promotes a healthy plant-based diet as a strong step for cancer prevention.

The Let's Beat Breast Cancer Campaign was launched by the Physicians Committee in 2020 to provide information on the steps that reduce breast cancer risk, including eating a healthy plant-based diet, avoiding alcohol, getting regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in education and research.