Blueone Technologies Announces Enhance Global Remittance Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlueOne Pay is being designed to enable instant, low-cost cross-border payments worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueOne Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: BCRD) (“BlueOne Technologies”), a premier financial technology provider specializing in enterprise payment hubs and prepaid card solutions, announces BlueOne Pay, a global remittance platform, engineered to streamline international money transfers currently available to their corporate customers with AI driven capabilities on its development roadmap.

The platform is being designed with an AI-based, automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework, to streamline user onboarding while ensuring continuous alignment with evolving global regulatory frameworks.

“BlueOne Pay marks a transformative milestone in our strategy to expand financial access," said Nabil Bader, CEO of BlueOne Technologies.

About BlueOne Technologies, Inc.

BlueOne Technologies, Inc. is a fintech provider delivering scalable payment hub solutions, prepaid card programs, and next-generation remittance technologies.

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