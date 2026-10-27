MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) accepts BC Hydro's 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which outlines how the utility will meet customers' electricity needs over the next 20-plus years.

Electricity demand in BC is expected to keep growing but there is uncertainty about the pace and extent of that growth. The 2025 IRP follows from BC Hydro's previously accepted 2021 IRP in setting out BC Hydro's plans to ensure there is reliable electricity service for its customers as demand changes. This includes acquiring new energy resources and generation capacity.

Recognizing the need for timely decision making, the BCUC conducted an efficient and transparent public review of BC Hydro's IRP that considered feedback from interveners and the general public. Following this review, the BCUC now determines that BC Hydro's IRP is in the public interest and supports adaptive, proactive planning to meet customers' long-term electricity needs. The BCUC continues to encourage BC Hydro to take this flexible approach to planning so that it can respond quickly as electricity needs evolve.

In addition to accepting the IRP, the BCUC also determines that BC Hydro needs to acquire 5,000 gigawatt hours of clean or renewable energy from new facilities by 2034, as well as 400 megawatts of generation capacity by 2030. With additional capacity needed in the short term to reliably serve customers, the BCUC considers it reasonable for BC Hydro to continue using the natural gas peaking plant on Vancouver Island and the natural gas cogeneration plant in north-east BC. As the electricity system continues to grow, BC Hydro is encouraged to pursue clean energy resources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with provincial climate objectives.

The BCUC recognizes public concern about the amount of electricity that potential liquefied natural gas facilities and data centres may require. The BCUC's review of the IRP focused on whether BC Hydro considered a reasonable range of potential future electricity demand scenarios from these and other industries, and whether BC Hydro has an adequate plan to respond. The review did not evaluate whether supplying electricity to these industries is appropriate, as this is a matter of government policy.

BC Hydro is directed to file its next long-term resource plan with the BCUC no later than December 31, 2028.

For more information about the BCUC's decision or BC Hydro's 2025 IRP application, please see the proceeding page.

Background

Public utilities are required to file long-term resource plans, or IRPs, for the BCUC's review, as outlined in section 44.1 of the Utilities Commission Act. These plans must include an estimate for demand over the long-term, actions to help reduce demand, and explain any energy purchases and new facilities the utility requires to meet its customers' evolving energy needs.

The BCUC uses BC Hydro's IRP to inform its review of other BC Hydro applications, such as capital projects and energy purchase agreements. These plans can help the BCUC be more efficient and effective in future reviews.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, basic automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipelines. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of ratepayers and other stakeholders with the interests of the businesses it regulates in an economically efficient manner.

CONTACT INFORMATION

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