Old National Chairman And CEO Jim Ryan Named Chair-Elect Of The American Bankers Association

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) is proud to announce that Chairman and CEO James“Jim” C. Ryan III has been named Chair-Elect of the American Bankers Association (ABA). The announcement was made earlier today at the ABA's annual meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan has served as Chairman and CEO of Old National Bancorp since 2019 after joining the company in 2005. Over his tenure, he has held several executive leadership roles, including Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Director of Corporate Development and Mortgage Banking, Integration Executive, and Treasurer. Prior to Old National, he held senior finance positions at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Old Kent Financial Corp.

Deeply committed to industry and community leadership, in addition to his new role with the ABA, Ryan is the past chair of the ABA's American Bankers Council and serves as the chair of the board of directors of the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America. Locally, he is Chair of Deaconess Health Systems, Vice Chair of the Evansville Regional Business Committee, and a member of the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority. Additionally, his board memberships also extend to the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, the Orr Fellowship, and Golf Gives Back.

The ABA's officers for 2026-27 include:

CHAIR: Catherine Owen, executive chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Ark.;

CHAIR-ELECT: James C. Ryan III, chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Ind.;

VICE CHAIR: Thomas J. Fraser, president and CEO, First Mutual Holding Co., Lakewood, Ohio;

TREASURER: David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar Bank, El Paso, Texas

“It's an incredible honor to serve as Chair-Elect of the American Bankers Association,” Ryan said.“Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the difference a strong, relationship-focused bank can make for families, businesses and communities. I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent our industry, learn from my fellow bankers and help ensure that banks of all sizes can continue to serve and strengthen the communities we call home.”

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols also serves as an officer of the association.

“The banking industry benefits from leaders who bring a wide range of perspectives, experience and ideas to the table, and this year's nominees exemplify that strength,” Nichols said.“Their collective expertise will help guide ABA as we advocate for policies that support economic opportunity, meet the evolving needs of customers and communities, and position our industry for long-term success.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to“The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

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